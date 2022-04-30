Dancehall Meets Country Reggae, WesRok and Laa Lee fuse genres with Is There A Party

Jamaican singer WesRok is seeking to establish ‘country reggae’ as a bona fide brand of reggae music on the local and international stage.

The country reggae singer made musical moves with one of Jamaica’s hottest dancehall’s artistes Laa Lee, and what they produced in the studio is sure to keep fans vibing well into summer. Most definitely a next certified hit!

The new single Is There A Party, released on April 29, asks a relevant question in light of the entertainment sector now open, and answers the call by party promoters who have been without an avenue to relieve their stress for the past two years.

- Advertisement -

The dynamic duo of WesRok and Laa Lee feeds music lovers with fresh new music with an upbeat tune guaranteed to get people out of their seat and on their feet. WesRok is happy to bring his authentic country reggae-infused style to the song while Laa Lee supplies that intoxicating flow that gets listeners moving their heads to the positive vibrations that the song provides.

Laa Lee is hot on the local scene with his smash hits Dirt Bounce and Bing Bong. According to the Leggo Di Bird entertainer, now that people are free to go out again, he is poised to capitalize on the number of upcoming events and just wants to be his usual creative self.

“I make music based on how I feel as I’m always happy, so I make happy music, you get me.”

When it comes to music, just like most things you cannot knock it until you’ve tried it. While the two artistes may seem like an unlikely musical pairing, what they have fused will have epic results. WesRok who also produced the single, shared that fans will be pleased with the song as from the first notes they will be happy to find it happy and full of that party vibe that people are seeking now.

Emphasizing that the song has the potential to be a summer anthem, WesRok explained that he and Laa Lee were a musical fit from the get-go.

“It came about as Laa Lee has been getting the attention with Dirt Bounce, so a friend introduced him to me.”

Laa Lee is ecstatic about the collaboration with WesRok. He emphasized that the collaboration provided a smoother, different sound that people will think is new and exciting.

“When it comes to music you have to feel the beat, the vibes and see where the song itself is heading. I’m always trying new things. In order to improve your craft, you haffi try new things.”

Laa Lee emphasized that it was an amazing experience working with WesRok and that there may be more collaboration with the artiste in the future.

Born Percival Buddan, WesRok is hopeful that with the reopening of the entertainment sector there will be more demand for musical events and the summer will be a bright one for him.

WesRok, who is a retired officer of the law, has a head for business and a degree to match in business administration. The country-reggae crooner is always striving to make moves that benefit not only him as an artiste but the overall genre as well.

“I try to improve my craft by seeking professional help in voice and musical arrangement. I also keep current with the music of the day by writing similar melodies and rhythms.”

Is There A Party is available for streaming on all digital music platforms.