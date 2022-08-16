Dalton Harris is now a Father

Jamaica’s Digicel Rising Star and UK X-Factor winner, Dalton Harris has revealed that he’s now a father of a daughter.

The singer made the announcement on Sunday on Instagram.

“I am trying to focus on being a great father to my daughter, a supportive friend/brother/son and building a better relationship with myself,” Harris, 28, wrote alongside two recent photos of himself.

“The past few months have been the most poignant of my life, I have grown so much since then and changed as well, during that time. It’s never this easy to notice the difference in yourself but I do,” he continued.

In 2010, Harris became the youngest winner of talent competition Digicel Rising Stars and was awarded a cash prize of J$1.5 million. Eight years later he entered X Factor in the United Kingdom and won. In addition to a cash prize, he landed a record deal with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Music.

Harris, who came out as pansexual in October 2020, said he had taken time away from social media to be “more present and [to] show up” for himself and those in his life.

“I have never been one to put on a façade, but I also am learning how and what to share whilst being transparent enough for my core supporters,” he wrote.

Harris further added that social media is low on his list of priorities, but social media is how he communicates with his supporters.

“TBH, social media has been low on the list of things I care about as well – I do not check social media or wake up and go to the phone – If it isn’t work or family related, I do not pick up or touch the phone. Other than to watch astrophysics updates. But I also value that social media is how I communicate with you all.”

Over the years, Harris has released a few recordings such as The Power of Love, Girl Like You, and Cry which all peaked in the top 10 of iTunes charts.

He subsequently severed ties with Simon Cowell’s record label Syco Music and has remained independent since.

“I am no longer with a label, but I will remain independent as long as I feel [it] is right. I will not release music to chase momentum or popularity. And no, I was not dropped, so please do not turn this into something it isn’t you beautiful YouTube blog folks. Good vibes to you as well,” he added.