Craigy T drops vibrant new music video for ‘No Echo’

Dancehall artiste Craigy T has unveiled the official music video for his track No Echo, delivering a high-energy visual experience that complements the song’s carnival-infused dancehall rhythm.

The uptempo track, featured on his debut EP Unload, premiered on Thursday, February 20, following the success of his previous video for Onion. With full creative control over the project, Craigy T—whose real name is Craig Thompson—chose to highlight two standout songs from the EP.

“Since the filming and the decisions were solely mine, I just decided to do the most popular, based on the information I was getting, which was Onion, and then my favourite, which was No Echo,” he explained. “I also think the timing is right. The song has a carnival/dancehall vibe, so the timing feels right.”

Shot by Prime Concepts at Ideas Evolution Studios, the video features dynamic performances from dancers Radha Ruiz and DHQ Aga. Craigy T praised the duo for their contribution, noting that Ruiz, who previously appeared in Onion, had proven her professionalism and talent, making her a natural choice for No Echo. Meanwhile, DHQ Aga, a Polish-born dancer immersed in Jamaica’s carnival scene, brought an authentic soca energy to the visuals.

Given the track’s soca influence, Craigy T expressed his desire to collaborate with Trinidadian soca star Bunji Garlin, who also has a strong foundation in dancehall.

Despite being best known as a member of the internationally acclaimed dancehall group T.O.K., Craigy T has built a name for himself as a solo artist, bringing raw, unfiltered energy to his music. With a career spanning over two decades, he continues to evolve, and Unload has resonated with listeners worldwide, further cementing his impact on the industry.

“Based on what people have told me, I think I am the heartbeat behind the movement,” he said. “The raw energy is based on a large part of my contribution. When I’m alone, you get it unfiltered… With me, it’s just the unfiltered, uncensored vibe.”

As No Echo makes waves, Craigy T proves once again that his signature sound and energy remain a force in the dancehall space.