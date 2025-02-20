Entertainment

Craigy T drops vibrant new music video for ‘No Echo’

Craigy T
By Jovani Davis

Dancehall artiste Craigy T has unveiled the official music video for his track No Echo, delivering a high-energy visual experience that complements the song’s carnival-infused dancehall rhythm.

The uptempo track, featured on his debut EP Unload, premiered on Thursday, February 20, following the success of his previous video for Onion. With full creative control over the project, Craigy T—whose real name is Craig Thompson—chose to highlight two standout songs from the EP.

“Since the filming and the decisions were solely mine, I just decided to do the most popular, based on the information I was getting, which was Onion, and then my favourite, which was No Echo,” he explained. “I also think the timing is right. The song has a carnival/dancehall vibe, so the timing feels right.”

Shot by Prime Concepts at Ideas Evolution Studios, the video features dynamic performances from dancers Radha Ruiz and DHQ Aga. Craigy T praised the duo for their contribution, noting that Ruiz, who previously appeared in Onion, had proven her professionalism and talent, making her a natural choice for No Echo. Meanwhile, DHQ Aga, a Polish-born dancer immersed in Jamaica’s carnival scene, brought an authentic soca energy to the visuals.

Given the track’s soca influence, Craigy T expressed his desire to collaborate with Trinidadian soca star Bunji Garlin, who also has a strong foundation in dancehall.

- Advertisement -

Despite being best known as a member of the internationally acclaimed dancehall group T.O.K., Craigy T has built a name for himself as a solo artist, bringing raw, unfiltered energy to his music. With a career spanning over two decades, he continues to evolve, and Unload has resonated with listeners worldwide, further cementing his impact on the industry.

“Based on what people have told me, I think I am the heartbeat behind the movement,” he said. “The raw energy is based on a large part of my contribution. When I’m alone, you get it unfiltered… With me, it’s just the unfiltered, uncensored vibe.”

As No Echo makes waves, Craigy T proves once again that his signature sound and energy remain a force in the dancehall space.

More Stories

F.Y.A.H. roots reggae

F.Y.A.H. to release debut album Free Your Authentic Heart on February 21

Jamaican roots reggae band F.Y.A.H. is set to make a powerful statement with its debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, slated for release on...
Ambassador Extraordinary rihanna

Happy Birthday, Rihanna – The Caribbean queen turns 37

Today, the world celebrates the birthday of one of the most influential women of our time—Robyn "Rihanna" Fenty. More than a global superstar, she...
Milton ‘Prilly’ Hamilton

Former Third World lead singer Milton ‘Prilly’ Hamilton dies at 74

Milton “Prilly” Hamilton, the original lead singer of the legendary reggae band Third World, passed away in Florida on February 17 at the age...
A$AP Rocky Acquitted of Charges for Firing Handgun at Former Friend

A$AP Rocky acquitted of charges for firing handgun at former friend

A$AP Rocky was acquitted on Tuesday after being accused of firing a handgun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021. Jurors...
Joey Ng Wai

Miami Broward Carnival mourns death of Caribbean musician Joey Ng Wai

The Miami Broward Carnival Host Committee is mourning the loss of Joey Ng Wai, a renowned musician and beloved figure in the Caribbean music...
shenseea

Shenseea wins MOBO Award for Best Caribbean Music Act

Dancehall artist Shenseea won her second MOBO Award on Tuesday, taking home the Best Caribbean Music Act honor at the annual ceremony in Newcastle,...
Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul

Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul deliver unforgettable show at UBS Arena

Reggae and dancehall royalty converged on February 14 at UBS Arena as Beres Hammond, Shaggy, and Sean Paul took the stage together for the...
Munga Honorable's Murder Trial Delayed Due to Non-Disclosure of Phone Evidence

Munga Honorable’s murder trial delayed due to non-disclosure of phone evidence

The murder trial of dancehall artiste Munga Honorable was postponed today after the prosecution revealed that a key piece of phone evidence had not...
Vybz Kartel

Vybz Kartel to receive MOBO Impact Award

Vybz Kartel is set to receive the MOBO Impact Award at the 2025 MOBO Awards, recognizing his profound influence on dancehall and Caribbean music....
Shorn B and Jamaican singer Lannlord

Saint Lucian artist Shorn B and Jamaican Lannlord unite for new track, Addicted

Saint Lucian artist Shorn B and Jamaican singer Lannlord have joined forces for their latest single, Addicted—a vibrant fusion of dancehall, pop, and Afrobeat...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Yvette Colbourne

Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne leads home improvement project for retired senior

Skip to content