Countdown To Best Of The Best Music Festival

The countdown of now on for the 15th annual Best of the Best Music Festival, to be held on Columbus Weekend – Sunday, October 10 at the Bayfront Park in Miami.

Regarded as one of the largest Caribbean events in the United States, the annual Best of the Best Festival brings Caribbean-Americans from all across the country to South Florida to enjoy amazing performances from international superstars of Caribbean heritage

For more than a decade, the festival’s staging has been held in the month of May, on Memorial Day weekend. This year, however, a change of date, as a result of the global pandemic, will see the festival commence during the historic Columbus Day weekend.

With just a few days left before the 2021 staging, patrons from all across the Americas and West Indies are ready and have begun the official countdown to see Grammy awardi-winning reggae sensation Koffee, lyrical reggae rebel Tanya Stephens, ‘Queen of Dancehall’ Spice, dancehall icon Lady G, Soca Queen Alison Hinds, ‘Uptop Boss’ Teejay, dancing deejay Ding Dong, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, and other influential artists perform for the big event.

Gates to the eagerly awaited concert open from 2 p.m. with ticket sales active at the venue until 8 p.m. The event, which is open to all ages, starts promptly at 3 p.m. and continues until midnight.

Children 13 years and under are granted free entry; they will also have access to the VIP area and must be accompanied by an adult. Identification is required to consume alcohol for persons age 21 and over.

Best of the Best was postponed last year due to the coronavirus. Ticket holders from 2020 will gain access to this year’s staging with the same tickets purchased. There will be no re-entry after a patron exits the venue.

VIP attendees will have front stage access, premium open bar, air-conditioned restrooms, bottle service and access to first come, first serve seating. VVIP attendees will have back and front stage access, premium open bar, Caribbean hors d’oeuvres, express entry, air-conditioned restrooms, premium food vendor, gift bag and T-Shirt.

Parking for the concert will be available around the park in different lots and meters. Parking is not included in ticket purchases.