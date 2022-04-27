Caribcast LIVE announces ESCAPADE in Jamaica

Caribcast will celebrate spring with a loyal listeners’ appreciation ESCAPADE in Jamaica on Saturday, April 18, 2022. The event, geared at connecting loyal listeners in Kingston, Jamaica, and Pembroke Pines, Florida will be held at Grand Hotel Excelsior (formerly Morgan’s Harbour Hotel) in Port Royal, Jamaica.

This musical marathon will feature a roster of Caribcast LIVE Disc Jockeys; DJ Radcliffe, DJ Mello G, DJ Dorenzo, Omar C, DJ Ricky, Duke Bebonair, DJ Eva, and DJ Tempo.

The event will be hosted by entertainment consultant, event promoter, and producer Bobby ‘Good Times’ Chantrelle from Change Makers Ltd.

The ESCAPADE will continue through Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 12:00 noon with Y-ND Down @ Y-KNOT Bar & Grill, Port Royal Jamaica. Caribcast LIVE DJs will close out the weekend with great music, cold drinks, and tasty food.

Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE offers an opportunity for old friends to reunite, new friends to see each other in person for the first time, and all in attendance to celebrate life. Those unable to attend the event in person may join the Livestream at www.caribcast.com/live.

Caribcast gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic with weekly scheduled live-streamed shows including Mixed Up Moods & Attitudes, Bacchanal Wednesdays, The Art of Soul, Road Block, Saturday Sessions, Praise & Soul, and Sunday Hangova.

Through digital advertising, social media, and traditional word of mouth, listenership and viewership have grown rapidly. With thousands now tuned in weekly, listeners and viewers enjoy musical hits from multiple genres spanning several decades, and also engage in spirited, amusing, and entertaining banter via the Caribcast LIVE chat room.

Caribcast was founded in 2005 as a Caribbean News and Entertainment Digital Signage Network, with screens installed at popular South Florida retail outlets and restaurants. The platform has since evolved into an ad-supported and subscription-based streaming service.

Caribcast says community has always been at the center of its DNA, so when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the diaspora needed a platform to disseminate Caribbean centric news and PSAs, Caribcast was able to fill this void while also entertaining viewers and listeners.

For more information about Caribcast LIVE ESCAPADE visit www.caribcast.com/escapade.