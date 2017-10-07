Caribbean Day of Giving for hurricane victims

Nadine Sutherland, Richie Stephens and Mr. Vegas are some of the celebrities participating in the October 7 Caribbean Day of Giving (#CaribbeanDayofGiving #CDoG). The day-long radio-thon will raise funds to assist Caribbean countries affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Sutherland, whose hit songs include Action and Babyface, jumped at the opportunity to contribute.

“There is no second thought in helping my Caribbean family. We are all so interconnected,” she said.

Stephens, currently leading a Ska revival in Jamaica, agreed: “It is a no-brainer to get on board. I stand ready to offer my full support.”

Mr. Vegas, who recently recorded the song Dirty Irma Adios, also confirmed his support. “I am down Family. Let me know what I need to do,” he said.

Hurricanes Irma and Maria struck in September, causing extensive damage to Anguilla, Barbuda, Dominica, Puerto Rico, the British and United States Virgin Islands.

Barbuda was devastated. Its entire population (14,000) was evacuated to sister island Antigua. A total of 15 people were reportedly killed in Dominica by Maria.

Caribbean Day of Giving will incorporate programmers on Radio WVIP-FM (93.5) in the United States. Funds raised directly through this effort will be given to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the official organization coordinating relief efforts to affected countries.

