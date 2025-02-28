Busy Signal brings dancehall energy to Brooklyn Nets halftime show

On February 27, the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, pulsed with the infectious energy of dancehall as Busy Signal took the stage during the halftime show of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game.

The Jamaican dancehall star delivered an electrifying performance, treating fans to hits like his viral anthem “Happy Birthday” and crowd favorites “Step Out” and “Watch Out Fi Dis (Bumaye).” His appearance marked another significant moment in the growing presence of Caribbean music in North American sports arenas.

Busy Signal’s performance followed another high-profile showcase of Caribbean talent at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto just days earlier. On February 21, St. Lucian artists Ricky T and Lashley “Motto” Winter brought the infectious energy of soca to the halftime show of the Toronto Raptors vs. Miami Heat game. These back-to-back performances highlight the increasing recognition of Caribbean music on the global stage, particularly in arenas that cater to diverse audiences.

While Busy Signal’s Brooklyn appearance was a triumph, it also reignited discussions about his ongoing difficulties in securing entry into Canada. Earlier this year, the artist publicly called for government intervention after being denied a Canadian visa, despite maintaining that his legal record is clean. He suggested the refusal was racially motivated, citing his longstanding contributions to music and his ability to perform internationally.

Busy Signal’s legal troubles overseas date back to 2002, when he faced charges in the United States, eventually leading to his extradition from Jamaica in 2012. However, after serving his sentence, he made a successful return to the U.S. in 2017, signaling that his status had been regularized. His Barclays Center performance reaffirms his growing acceptance in the U.S. entertainment industry, even as he continues to face challenges elsewhere.

As Caribbean artists gain more visibility on the world stage, questions surrounding their mobility and access to key markets remain relevant. Whether performing in Brooklyn or Toronto, the impact of dancehall and soca on the global music landscape is undeniable. Artists like Busy Signal not only entertain but also push for greater inclusivity, proving that Caribbean music belongs on the biggest stages.