Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder headline Tobago’s biggest Easter festival

By Jovani Davis

Tobago is set to host one of the most anticipated Easter festivals this April, with reggae music icon Buju Banton returning to the island for what is being billed as the largest concert Tobago has ever seen. On April 20th, the island will be buzzing with excitement as the legendary artist takes center stage alongside other top-tier performers, including Gramps Morgan and Wayne Wonder.

The Tobago Festival Commission has taken a dynamic approach this year, adding more events to enhance the experience for both locals and visitors. “Buju Banton, Gramps Morgan, and Wayne Wonder, along with other high-caliber artistes, will provide the perfect finale on Easter Sunday,” a representative from the Festival Commission shared. “Before they take the stage, we’ve lined up an incredible slate of entertainers who will offer unparalleled showmanship and music that bridges generational gaps.”

As anticipation builds for the Easter weekend, festival organizers are thrilled to welcome some of the biggest names in reggae music to the island. “Buju Banton remains an undeniable force in music. His energy is unmatched, and we are excited to host him this Easter,” said one of the event’s organizers.

The celebrations will kick off early, with internationally renowned gospel singer Sinach arriving in Tobago on April 17th. The Nigerian singer-songwriter, known for hits like “Way Maker” and “He Did It Again,” will be joined by Tobagonian talents Positive and Blessed Messenger, as well as award-winning Guyanese artist Samuel Medas. The event, dubbed “Melodies from Heaven,” promises to be a transformative experience, showcasing an incredible blend of gospel and Caribbean music.

Adding to the weekend’s allure, the Bucco Seafood Jazz experience on Saturday, April 19th, will feature performances from international stars Jon Secada and Brian McKnight, as well as the dynamic Mical Teja. “This weekend is about revisiting the elements of music, food, and overall destination satisfaction,” explained the organizer. “Tobago stands strong in the Caribbean region, but we understand the need to continuously enhance our offerings to attract global travelers.”

The Rhythm and Soul Festival, which forms a major part of the Easter celebrations, is seen as key to promoting Tobago as a premier tourism destination. “For us, it’s more than just entertainment; it’s about creating employment, fostering independence, and building something that we can be proud of year after year,” the spokesperson added.

The excitement on the island is palpable, especially with Buju Banton’s return. Last summer, he sold out multiple concerts across the United States, and in June, he will make his debut performance at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. “Bringing Buju back to the region for this spectacular performance, just before his Las Vegas show, is truly heartwarming,” said the spokesperson. “Tobago is full of surprises, and as we look to the future, we’re committed to standing strong with our people and making the most of what we have here.”

Tickets for the weekend-long festival are available online at www.islandetickets.com. “Ticket sales are going well, and the excitement is high. For those planning to travel from Trinidad, we encourage you to act quickly. This is a weekend you won’t want to miss – filled with fun, great music, serenity, and positive energy,” said the organizer.

