Azeri Musician Russell Eve In Jamaica For Music Video With Sizzla, Munga & Ugandan Star Blaq Fuego

It’s a star-studded lineup of talented vocalists, songwriters and instrumentalists, who have come together for an explosive meet-up in Jamaica. Russell Eve, Munga Honorable, Blaq Fuego and reggae legend Sizzla Kalonji, have come together to shoot the music video for their international hit song ‘Besos’.

Eve, who now lives in Ukraine, met Blaq Fuego via My Space fourteen years ago and have kept in touch ever since. “Blaq Fuego motivated me to do my music since 2007, now that we have this major project completed, I am grateful and excited to be in Jamaica to shoot the music video with Sizzla and Munga”, he said.

The track’s reggaeton-inspired Latin beat establishes the mood for dancing and a good vibe with friends. The addition of Sizzla Kalonji and Munga’s raspy vocals, complemented with Russell’s smooth singing tone, add dimension to the song’s crossover intrigue.

Scenes for the video will commence this Friday at a private location in Kingston and rural Jamaica. The song, along with the official music video, will be available on all digital platforms soon.