Vashti Henriques, distinguished Washington-area Jamaican, laid to rest

Vashti Henriques
Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks (center) views a portrait of the late Vasti Henriques at a service of thanksgiving for Henriques’ life. held at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Hall in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 27, 2025. Joining from left to right are Dr. Garfield Clunie and Dr. Trudy Hall. (Derrick Scott photo)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was filled to capacity as mourners gathered to honor the life of Ms. Vashti Yolanda Henriques, the Jamaican-born president and CEO of Marketing Consultant Ltd., who passed away on February 3.

Leading the tributes was Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, who remembered Ms. Henriques as a beloved daughter of Jamaica with a far-reaching impact in communication media, film, and event organizing. “Vashti was not only a distinguished professional but also a dear friend. Her warmth, generosity, and unwavering support for those around her were indicative of the love she carried for her family, friends, and her birthplace,” Ambassador Marks said.

Ambassador Marks highlighted Ms. Henriques’ commitment to promoting Jamaica as a premier event destination, emphasizing her efforts to give back to her homeland. “Her energy was magnetic, and she had the remarkable ability to connect with people from all walks of life, always offering wise counsel while exuding the dynamic spirit of Jamaica,” the Ambassador noted.

Ms. Henriques’ career was marked by her creative acumen, passion, and dedication to excellence. Her leadership at V.H. Consultants and Associates and her contributions to the film and event production industries left an indelible mark. Reflecting on her legacy, Ambassador Marks stated, “Her passing is a great loss to the community, to Jamaica, and to all who had the privilege of knowing her.”

Director of Tourism Donovan White also paid tribute, recalling Ms. Henriques’ role as a consultant who forged valuable partnerships with Jamaican hotel chains, including a longstanding relationship with Half Moon Hotel. Her influence extended beyond business, as she organized numerous high-profile events such as the National Medical Association Region I annual conferences in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

“As a Jamaican, Ms. Henriques demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her homeland. She served as an enthusiastic advocate for Jamaica, consistently promoting its cultural richness and scenic landscapes,” Mr. White remarked. He added that her contributions to Jamaica’s tourism sector will be enduringly recognized.

“Ms. Henriques leaves a legacy characterized by dedication, friendship, and a deep love for Jamaica. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and collaborating with her,” Mr. White concluded.

Ms. Vashti Yolanda Henriques was laid to rest at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church cemetery, leaving behind a legacy of passion, professionalism, and patriotism.

