Two Jamaican philanthropists honoured by the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation

David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, is escorted on the red carpet by Chairman of the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation, Christopher Hunt, and Wagga Hunt foundation Board member Lloyd Anderson as she arrives at the Foundation’s 11th annual fundraising gala at the National Education Association building in downtown Washington DC on March 8th. 2024. (Photo Derrick Scott)
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Two distinguished Jamaican philanthropists from the Washington, DC area were honored by the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation for their outstanding contributions to the Jamaican diaspora and community leadership.

Dental surgeon and Kingston College alumnus Dr. Maurice Miles, along with Campion College alumnus and Chairman of the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN), Donald Christian, received recognition for their generosity and commitment to social impact.

Dr. Miles was commended for his medical leadership in the United States, while Christian, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Washington, DC, was lauded for his business acumen and dedication to community development.

The honors were presented at the David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Fundraising Gala, held at the National Education Association building in Washington, DC. Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, delivered the keynote address, applauding the Foundation’s longstanding efforts in providing educational opportunities for young Jamaicans.

“For over a decade and a half, this organization has been removing barriers and creating pathways to success for young people,” Ambassador Marks stated. “Most notably, the Foundation focuses on young men, a demographic particularly vulnerable to societal issues such as gang violence and other illegitimate temptations. By investing in their education, we are not only changing individual lives but strengthening communities and securing a brighter future for Jamaica.”

She highlighted that 12 students from Calabar High School and 12 from Kingston College would receive scholarships this year. Since its inception, the Foundation has awarded more than 50 scholarships, collectively valued at $260,000 USD. Ambassador Marks credited the generosity of supporters for enabling the Foundation to increase the annual scholarship amount by 50% and sustain its mission of uplifting students.

Chairman of the David “Wagga” Hunt Foundation, Christopher Hunt, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the organization’s unwavering commitment to student success. “Each new year brings renewed optimism to our mission of offering scholarships to deserving students at Kingston College and Calabar High School,” Hunt said. He noted that for the 2023-2024 academic year, the scholarship amount had increased to J$150,000 per student, covering tuition, books, lunch, and other school-related expenses. To date, the Foundation has disbursed over J$36 million in scholarships and additional support, including providing personal computers to all scholarship recipients.

Established in 2009, the David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship honors the late Kingston College alumnus, football coach, and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club. Hunt, who passed away in 2007, was a renowned figure in Jamaican sports, serving as general secretary of the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association, general secretary of the Minor League Football Association, and coach of Jamaica’s national under-17 football team. He also coached Manning Cup teams at Kingston College, Calabar, and Meadowbrook High School.

The annual gala, attended by government officials, educators, and members of the Jamaican diaspora, celebrated the enduring legacy of David “Wagga” Hunt and the collective efforts to support young Jamaicans through education and mentorship.

Jamaica spring travel

Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

