Team Jamaica Bickle honors Olympian Vilma Charlton

Team Jamaica Bickle honored Olympian and educator Vilma Charlton, with the Pioneer in Athletics & Exemplary Leader in Sport Award at a luncheon held in New York on April 24.

Vilma Charlton, a distinguished educator who lectured at the University of the West Indies, represented Jamaica in the 1964, 1968, and 1972 summer Olympic games. At the 1965 West Indian Championships, she won gold in the 220-yard dash and bronze in the 200-yard dash at the 1966 Central American and Caribbean Games. She also took gold in the 4×110-yard relay in the same competition.

The award recognized Vilma’s immense contribution to the field of sport in Jamaica and across the region. She was lauded for being a trailblazer in sport, both as an athlete and educator.

- Advertisement -

“Her distinguished and foundational work ensured that the structure and resources for the island’s sporting program remain solid and world-renowned through generations,” the recognition from Team Jamaica Bickle stated. Other awardees from Jamaica were Stephen Drummond, Esq., JoAnne Squillace, Esq., David Warren Esq. and Dawn Warren, Esq.

The award ceremony coincided with the inauguration of the Labor of Love fundraising luncheon. The event was held to support Caribbean track and field athletes participating in the annual Penn Relays in Philadelphia. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the 125th Penn Relays will be held at Franklin Field, University of Pennsylvania, April 28-30, 2022.

Team Jamaica Bickle was founded in 1994 by CEO, Irwine G. Clare Snr, as a not-for-profit organization. For the last 30 years, the organization has sponsored a variety of hospitality activities to support visiting Jamaican athletes competing at the annual Penn Relays. The organization also assists sports organizations, and youth initiatives throughout the Caribbean and the United States and was the first Jamaican organization to participate in the Penn Relays as a sponsor in 1999.