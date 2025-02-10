Several Jamaican nationals arrested for lottery scam in Alabama

Federal authorities have arrested four Jamaican nationals in Baldwin County, Alabama, for their alleged roles in a fraudulent lottery scam that targeted victims across the United States, many of whom were elderly.

According to court documents, the suspects—Peter Walcott, Malik Chambers, Romario Nembhard, and Jermaine Smith—were taken into custody in Foley on Friday, February 7. The individuals are accused of operating a scheme in which victims were falsely informed that they had won a lottery and were instructed to send cash payments, purportedly for taxes, to fictitious names at addresses controlled by the defendants. Prosecutors allege that the scheme generated over $200,000 in more than 100 separate cash shipments.

The four suspects have been charged with mail fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. If convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison. A judge will determine their sentences based on federal sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

The arrests were announced by U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama and Special Agent in Charge Paul W. Brown of the FBI’s Mobile Division. The investigation is being led by the FBI’s Mobile Division, with assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mike Anderson and Kasee Heisterhagen are prosecuting the case on behalf of the federal government.

Jamaican lottery scams have become a widespread issue in the United States, with fraudsters often targeting elderly victims through phone calls and mail schemes. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Jamaican-based lottery scams have defrauded Americans of hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years, making them a significant concern for law enforcement agencies.

Acknowledging the pervasive threat posed by lottery scamming, Jamaica’s Minister of National Security Dr. Horace Chang said the island has taken a collaborative approach with the U.S. government to tackle the issue.