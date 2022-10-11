Reverse Prostate Cancer, Fibroids, High Blood Pressure & Sugar?

Is it possible to reverse Prostate Cancer, Fibroids, High Blood Pressure, and High Blood Sugar, along with other chronic illnesses? Dr. Heru Ofori-Atta, a Ghanaian-born United States citizen, believes so, and he has more than theoretical content to prove it. His claim is backed by documentary evidence from real people with real health problems, not lab tests.

Heru is a medical herbalist with a Bachelor of Science in Biopsychology from Tufts University and a Juris Doctor Degree from Northeastern University School of Law and Certification. He is also a researcher, inventor, and manufacturer of herbal medicine. Since 2015, Dr. Ofori-Atta has dedicated his efforts to educating and helping people combat the effects of many chronic illnesses worldwide.

Dr. Ofori-Atta will share his solutions to reverse these illnesses and more at a high-profile workshop in Lauderhill, Florida, on Sunday, October 23, at Nailed it DIY Studio, Fort Lauderdale.

- Advertisement -

Three other mind and body enrichment practitioners will join him at the “Reconnecting with Self” wellness workshop. Clinical Psychologist and university professor Dr. Aubrey Franklin will speak on “Understanding Self,” author and Psychologist Kadene Chambers will help participants reconnect mindfully by sharing how mindfulness helps whole health. Veteran broadcaster Norman “Humble Lion” Lawrence will address the topic of ascension, focusing on the mind, body, and soul.

High Blood Pressure

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that “670,000 deaths in the United States had hypertension (high blood pressure) as a primary or contributing cause” in 2020.

If allowed to fester, “high blood pressure can damage your arteries by making them less elastic, which decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart and leads to heart disease,” the CDC said.

Heart attack, which results from low blood supply to your heart, can lead to heart failure, resulting in a stroke, which can cause death, serious disabilities in speech, movement, and other basic activities.

The CDC states that “nearly half of adults in the United States (47%, or 116 million) have hypertension, defined as a systolic (top number) blood pressure greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure greater than 80 mmHg.

High blood pressure, especially in midlife, is linked to poorer cognitive function and dementia later in life.

High blood pressure is more common in non-Hispanic black adults (56%) than in non-Hispanic white adults (48%), non-Hispanic Asian adults (46%), or Hispanic adults (39%).

Prostate Cancer

All men are at risk for prostate cancer. CDC figures show that for every 100 American men, about 13 will get prostate cancer during their lifetime, and about 2 to 3 men will die from the disease. The latest data show that in 2019, there were 224,733 new cases of Prostate cancer among men, and 31,636 died of the disease in the United States. African American men are more likely to get prostate cancer and are twice as likely to die from it.

High blood sugar

High blood sugar or Hyperglycemia occurs when the body has too little insulin or can’t use it properly.

According to the American Diabetes Association, “If you fail to treat hyperglycemia, a condition called ketoacidosis (diabetic coma) could occur. This condition develops when your body doesn’t have enough insulin, which prevents you from using glucose for fuel and using fats instead. When fats are used, waste products called ketones are produced, which your body is forced to release through urine. But unfortunately, your body cannot release all the ketones that build up in your blood, which can lead to ketoacidosis, a life-threatening condition that needs immediate treatment.

Fibroids

Uterine fibroids are benign muscle tumors of the uterus. It is estimated that most women will develop one or more uterine fibroids during their reproductive lifespan.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that in the United States, an estimated “26 million women between the ages of 15 and 50 have uterine fibroids.”

African American women have larger and more numerous tumors and are also diagnosed at younger ages. By age 49, more than 70 percent of white women and 84 percent of African American women have fibroids.

John Hopkins Medicine lists heavy or prolonged periods, bleeding between periods, abdominal discomfort and fullness, pelvic pain, lower back pain, frequent urination, constipation, or excessive straining with bowel movements as some of the symptoms of fibroids. Fibroids can also lead to complications during pregnancy or pain during intercourse.

It should be noted that Herbalists proclaiming relief, cure, or reversal of diseases is not new. However, the difference with Dr. Ofori-Atta is that “we not only have the scientific research, we also have the results,” he said. “I give you the research on the herbal medicine that works and show you the side effects of the pharmaceutical drugs that most people are taking. If you have a choice between a medicine that lowers your blood pressure but causes kidney failure and one that does not give you kidney issues, what would you choose?” His approach solves these major issues without people getting the harmful side effects, he insists.

But if you think that only those below a particular economic or social status buy into Dr. Ofori-Atta’s solutions, then think again. In 2016 anesthesiologist Dr. Derrick Jones who suffered from high blood pressure, opted out of pharmaceutical medications and sought help from Dr. Ofori-Atta. His systolic (top) number was as much as 150, and the diastolic (bottom) number was over 90. After using Dr. Ofori-Atta’s solution, he reported that “it was a very good experience from the start,” with normalcy in the numbers from the first day.

Then there was Dr. Charles Harrigan, who had his prostate cancer reversed. He had cancer in three out of four quadrants of his prostate, along with prostatitis, which is an inflammation. After a couple of days of using herbal treatment, the inflammation went away. His PSA went from 5.24 to 0.45. He was also on blood pressure medication, and his numbers went to “excellent,” according to him.

But if you want to hear about the potency of Dr. Ofori-Atta’s solution, you must listen to entrepreneur and technology expert Howard Dorsey. The retired military veteran and basketball trainer suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol, back pain, and viral infection. His A1C was more than twice the normal number of five. His was topping at up to 11. After three weeks with the herbal solution, he went to do his checkup at the VA clinic. The results showed that his A1C was down to six, and his blood pressure went to 120 over 80. Once he saw those numbers, he “stopped taking all medications.”

Dr. Ofori-Atta said the workshop will be used to show people how to “empower themselves, not be intimidated by research studies, how to look at side effects on medication, and how to think about science and their health.” There will also be a live demonstration of his solutions.

Psychological solutions

Of course, there is no true good physical health if our mental state is out of balance or there is no synergy between both. Dr. Aubrey Franklin has been a licensed clinical psychologist for the past 12 years. He specializes in stress, anxiety, and coping mechanisms. He is a graduate program director and professor of psychology at Keiser University, where he has been for the past eight years.

Dr. Aubrey Franklin believes we need to understand ourselves because it “makes us more efficient human beings.” “When you better understand your car, you drive it better. If the car breaks down, you may not need any help because you know its ins and outs. The same thing happens to our body mentally and physically.” Thirdly, by knowing ourselves, “we can act at our highest potential.”

He said the biggest takeaway from the workshop will be the “reconnection of ourselves.” “Attendees will get a sense of security that if they need reconnection, they were connected before, which gives them the confidence that they can do it again. When you attend, you will also understand what reconnecting is all about; how important it is not only in your life, but also in the people around you.”

Ascension

Veteran radio broadcaster Norman “Humble Lion” Lawrence will share a candid conversation about ascension. Attendees will get a peek into what happens to our human consciousness when we die. “I will raise the issue of consciousness within the human being, within ourselves, so that we can focus inwards when it comes to the question of ascension.” He said this is important because “most of us see ourselves looking for some salvation outside of us, for example, in religion. I will be pointing our thoughts within us because we have everything we need within the human body, within human intelligence, and within the human consciousness. I will show you how we can get there,” he said.

Chief convenor of the workshop, Psychologist, author, and media practitioner, Kadene Chambers, is very excited about the holistic benefits of the “Reconnecting with Self” wellness workshop. “A workshop like this is not just important. It is critical! Especially for our community, those of Caribbean or African descent, as well as those struggling financially. We may not have had the luxury of taking the best care of our health, and too many of us have lived in stress for a prolonged period,” she noted.

She said that many of the serious illnesses and ailments we now have are directly connected to the states of stress we live in. “Too many of our people have been living with physical illnesses, psychological and emotional issues. The workshop will not only show people how to manage these illnesses and mental states, but it will also empower people to reverse these conditions, live their healthiest life, and live in a state of mental and emotional freedom. Kadene will present the topic: “How mindfulness helps whole health,” which will include demonstrations of simple techniques to relieve stress and recenter the body and mind.

The workshop will run between 2 pm and 6 pm. Additional information is available at biaproductions.com.