Jamaican-Born Reverend Marie Berbick receives prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Reverend Marie Berbick, a Jamaican-born pastor, motivational speaker, and life coach, was honored with the esteemed President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by the former Biden administration.

Berbick received the prestigious award on Tuesday, January 21, following two days of celebrations at the U.S. Presidential and Leadership Awards Dinner, organized by the African and Caribbean International Leadership Conference. The event took place at the renowned Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, established by the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation, is the highest civilian honor granted by the U.S. President for voluntary service. Recipients must have contributed at least 4,000 hours of exceptional service to their communities or country. The award acknowledges individuals in various fields, including religion, philanthropy, politics, and education, for their dedication to strengthening communities and fostering compassion through leadership and volunteerism. Reverend Berbick was recognized for her tireless efforts in ministry, mentorship, and women’s empowerment.

Reflecting on the honor, Reverend Berbick expressed both surprise and gratitude. “To God be the glory. I’m beyond honored and truly humbled to receive this distinguished award. I never saw this coming because I do not do what I do for reward. I do it from my heart. I live to transform people’s lives. Now look what the Lord has done!”

Adding to the significance of the moment, Berbick was joined by fellow Jamaican honoree, Pastor Tyrone ‘Papa San’ Thompson, a renowned gospel artist and minister. “Oh my goodness! To be side by side with my fellow Jamaican Papa San and being honored by the President in Washington, D.C.? We are happy to show the world once again that Jamaicans continue to shine. We ‘likkle but we tallawah’ in every way,” she remarked.

Born in St. Ann, Jamaica, Berbick is a former head girl of Ferncourt High School and began her professional career as a journalist, joining the Jamaica Herald at just 17 years old. She later won two national journalism awards, including Jamaica’s first-ever award for online journalism in 2008. Transitioning into public relations, she built a successful communications business serving the Jamaican government, international donor agencies, and major private sector organizations.

Since immigrating to the United States in 2018, Reverend Berbick has founded Marie Berbick Ministries International (MBMI), establishing herself as a dynamic online preacher with a dedicated following of nearly 100,000. Her Saturday morning broadcasts became a source of comfort for many during the COVID-19 pandemic. She also founded the non-profit organization Sisters United for Prayer, Healing, Empowerment & Restoration (SUPHER), which supports women through domestic abuse intervention, back-to-school drives, free social media management training, and the newly introduced Nikolai Graham Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Scholarship for underprivileged students in Jamaica.

Her contributions have been recognized internationally, earning her the title of Most Influential Motivator of the Year by the Exclusive Entrepreneurs Foundation (EEF). As a Les Brown Certified Legendary Speaker, she has delivered motivational talks for over a decade.

Reverend Berbick is set to appear as a special guest speaker at Breakthrough, an empowerment event hosted by Jamaica’s Consul General to Southern USA, Oliver Mair. Scheduled for Saturday, February 22, at Victory Place International Worship Center in Lauderhill, Florida, the event aims to inspire attendees with sessions on goal setting, health, wellness, and personal development. Breakthrough is free to the public, and attendees can register at breakthroughandthrive.eventbrite.com.

Beyond her ministry and speaking engagements, Berbick is also an accomplished author, with four books to her name, including Young Believer’s Guide to Effective Prayer and Arise. Her upcoming release, Baptism of Fire, chronicles her challenges upon entering ministry and offers guidance for fellow pastors.

Reverend Berbick is married to Jamaican international gospel singer Robert Bailey and is the proud mother of three boys. With this latest accolade, she continues to solidify her legacy as a transformational leader dedicated to faith, service, and empowerment.