People’s National Party to Tour Diaspora

Jamaica’s opposition party, The People’s National Party (PNP) will embark on a tour of the diaspora to commemorate the island’s 60th anniversary of independence this year.

The tour will take the delegation to the United States of America- July 14-22, 2022 where they will visit Florida; Washington, DC; Georgia and New York, all of which have sizable Jamaican Diaspora populations. The delegation will tour the United Kingdom – October 6-8, 2022; and later in Canada.

In a statement, the party said it “has long regarded the diaspora as a key stakeholder in the development of our nation and continues to advocate for greater involvement in the affairs of their homeland.”

The PNP says it believes that it is important to engage Jamaicans in the diaspora and include them in national conversations as the island’s policies not only affect those who live there but also those who have an interest in returning to the country of their birth.

The Leader of the Opposition, Mark Golding will use the occasion to celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence with all Jamaicans in the Diaspora, to praise their steadfast loyalty to the country of their birth, and to celebrate their contributions to their adopted homelands.

“The intention and unwavering commitment of the Opposition is to unite around a common purpose of nation-building so that we can fulfill our critical constitutional role for the betterment of Jamaica. To this end, we believe connecting with the Diaspora is critical”, said Dr Dayton Campbell, PNP General Secretary.

“The Diaspora as a stakeholder group maintains strong connections to their family in Jamaica and their support of the Jamaican economy is unquestionable. Their Jamaican identity is indelible and is a tremendous asset to the nation. In addition, the intellectual competencies of the Diaspora remain underutilized in contributing to the ongoing betterment of Jamaica land we love,” he added.

The Opposition will provide greater detail on the tour in the coming weeks.