Miramar Urges Residents and Businesses to Practice Social Distancing and Work from Home

Miramar, FL – As part of its evolving response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the City of Miramar has closed additional city facilities to the public, while maintaining essential staff, to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Florida Department of Health.

“This step is necessary and was not taken lightly,” Mayor Wayne Messam said. “We have an obligation to do our part to slow the spread of this disease and to ensure that our residents and employees stay safe. Miramar has 18 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. The number of positive cases will continue to go up, partially because more testing centers are opening up,” he added. “I implore everyone to continue to remain calm, stay home and be diligent in following social distancing guidelines if they must go out.”

Closures will not affect the work schedules of Police, Fire, Public Works and Utilities employees whose job functions are essential in providing the city with vital infrastructure.

The following City services have been modified as follows:

o EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT (EM) staff continues to work with County and State for updates and is responsible to order critical supplies needed for City operations during the crisis.

o BILL PAYMENT: Convenience Fee Waived. Residents and businesses are encouraged to pay their water bill, permit fees, business tax and other services online at miramarfl.gov/billpayment, by phone 24/7 at 954-602-HELP (4357), by mail or drop box locations. They can sign up for e-bill – miramarfl.gov/ebill. The City will waive the processing fee for online and phone payments, until further notice.

▪ Drop box locations (include payment with invoice or payment coupon):

o City Hall, 2300 Civic Center Place – A white drop box at the front of the 2200 Building.

o Multi-Service Center, 6700 Miramar Parkway – A white drop box near the cash office drive thru window.

o Sunset Lakes, 2801 SW 186th Avenue – A white drop box on the left side directly across from the main building.

o CHILDCARE: closed

o SENIOR SERVICES: closed

o ADULT DAYCARE: closed

o HAZARD WASTE & ELECTRONIC COLLECTION: Service canceled through June 2020.

o PASSPORT SERVICES: Walk-in services and appointments currently suspended.

o CITY FACILITIES: Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, Closed until further notice:

o City Hall: closed to the public.

o Multi-Service Complex: Modified schedule (10am to 4pm), please call 954-889-2719

o Community Development (Building/Fire/Planning/ Zoning/Housing/Engineering): Open – if you have business with the Community Development Department, please contact them by e-mail or phone:

▪ Building: buildingpermitcler ks@miramarfl.gov or (954) 602-3200

▪ Fire: sdsalgado@miramarfl. gov or (954) 602-4882

▪ Planning & Zoning: pandz@miramarfl.gov or (954) 602-3264

▪ Housing: emgriffth@ miramarfl.gov or (954) 602-3247

▪ Engineering: engineeringserv ices@miramarfl.gov or (954) 602-3304

o Finance (Cashier/Water Billing): Open (Modified staffing)

o Parks: all parks and facilities, community centers, courts, fields, restrooms and playgrounds closed; passive parks open from sunrise to sunset.

o Miramar Cultural Center Box Office reduced scheduled (Noon to 3pm, Tuesdays to Fridays).

o City Clerk: closed

o Procurement: closed

Broward County Updates:

Broward County Administrator Bertha Henry issued Emergency Order 20-01, closing all non-essential retail and commercial business locations in incorporated and unincorporated Broward County. The closure took effect on 12:01AM on Monday, March 23. To learn more, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus. If you see a business operating outside the guidelines established in the executive order, please contact the Broward County Coronavirus Hotline at 954-357-9500.