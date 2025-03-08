Caribbean Diaspora News

Marcus Garvey to be honored with plaque at Big Bethel Church in Atlanta

Congress members make another plea for the exoneration of Jamaica’s National Hero Marcus Garvey
By Sheri-kae McLeod

A plaque commemorating Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero, will be unveiled in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 25, 2025.

The ceremony will take place at Big Bethel AME Church, the historic site of Garvey’s first public lecture in Atlanta on March 25, 1917. The unveiling coincides with the 108th anniversary of the lecture, which was a pivotal moment in Garvey’s Pan-African advocacy.

The event will be led by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency the Hon. Audrey P. Marks, OJ, in collaboration with Steven Golding, symposium founder and president of the Universal Negro Improvement Association (UNIA). The plaque is being unveiled as part of the second annual Atlanta Marcus Garvey Lecture, organized in partnership with the Atlanta Jamaica Association.

The Big Bethel AME Church holds historical significance as the venue where Garvey delivered his lecture in 1917, and the event will also observe the United Nations’ International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

In addition to the plaque unveiling, attendees will be treated to an exclusive screening of “Mosiah,” a film depicting Garvey’s life, with actor Samuel Lee-Fudge portraying the civil rights leader. Fudge, an Atlanta native, will be present at the event.

- Advertisement -

Garvey’s legacy continues to resonate globally, especially after former U.S. President Joe Biden granted a posthumous pardon to Garvey in January, correcting the injustice of his 1923 conviction for mail fraud.

In his statement, President Biden emphasized Garvey’s pivotal role in the civil rights movement, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who described Garvey as “the first man of color in the history of the United States to lead and develop a mass movement.” The pardon serves to restore Garvey’s tarnished reputation and recognizes his monumental contributions to racial equality and cultural pride.

Ambassador Marks praised Garvey’s transformative impact, noting that he became one of the most influential Pan-African leaders of the 20th century. As founder and first President-General of the UNIA-ACL, Garvey built the largest mass movement of Black people, fostering a sense of economic independence, cultural pride, and political self-determination that resonated globally.

Among the distinguished guests attending the event will be Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Jamaica’s Consul General for the Southern United States Oliver Mair, and other prominent members of the Atlanta Jamaica Association. The plaque unveiling is expected to serve as an important milestone in honoring Garvey’s enduring influence on global civil rights and his legacy as a champion of Black empowerment.

More Stories

VM Building Society Suzette-Rochester Lloyd

VM Building Society sponsors 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference in Miami

The VM Building Society - Florida Representative Office has announced its sponsorship of the 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference, set to take place on...
Vania Auguste

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste makes history at Arnold International Bikini Competition

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste made history by winning the prestigious Arnold International Bikini Competition on March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Auguste became the...
Adriano Espaillat

Caribbean-American Rep. Adriano Espaillat labeled as ‘illegal ‘immigrant’

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is facing backlash after falsely referring to Rep. Adriano Espaillat as an "illegal immigrant." Adriano Espaillat, who was born...
Woody Clermont 17th Judicial Circuit Broward

Woody Clermont becomes first Haitian American male judge elected to 17th Judicial Circuit

Woody Clermont has made history as the first Haitian American male judge elected in Broward County. Clermont’s investiture ceremony took place on February 28, 2025,...
Dr. Sandra Lindsay Jamaican nurse

Jamaican-born nurse Dr. Sandra Lindsay launches new healthcare initiative in Jamaica

Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Jamaican-born nurse known worldwide for being the first in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, is stepping up...
Vashti Henriques

Vashti Henriques, distinguished Washington-area Jamaican, laid to rest

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was filled to capacity as mourners gathered to honor the life of Ms. Vashti Yolanda Henriques, the...
Bronx attorney immigration fraud

Bronx attorney jailed for immigration fraud targeting Caribbean immigrants

Former immigration attorney Kofi Amankwaa has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for orchestrating a multi-year immigration fraud scheme that preyed on vulnerable...
ICE arrests

ICE arrests surge by 627% in a single month, says US Homeland Security

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests have skyrocketed by 627% in a single month under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement released...
Jamaicans among Immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Jamaicans among immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Immigrant parents in the United Kingdom (UK), worried about gang violence and knife crime, are increasingly sending their teenage sons back to their countries...
Jamaican Diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust

Jamaican diaspora leaders applaud local police for February gun, ammunition bust

NEW YORK, USA — The discovery of a significant cache of firearms and ammunition in Newport West, Port Bustamante on February 17, 2025, has...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
PJ Patterson

Former PM PJ Patterson warns FSC to prepare for lawsuit over...

Skip to content