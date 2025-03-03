Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Jamaicans among immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously called knife crime in the country a “national crisis” after a wave of stabbings involving teenagers.
By Jovani Davis

Immigrant parents in the United Kingdom (UK), worried about gang violence and knife crime, are increasingly sending their teenage sons back to their countries of origin, a community worker revealed Friday. This follows a legal case where a boy sued his parents for sending him to a boarding school in Ghana, fearing the impact of London’s gang violence on his future.

The comments came after a judge ruled in favor of the parents, who, according to their lawyer, “tricked” their son into going to Ghana for education to prevent him from becoming “yet another black teenager stabbed to death in the streets of London.” Junior Smart, a community worker with the St Giles Trust, which helps young people leave gangs, described the parents’ actions as far from isolated. He explained that such decisions are becoming more common as parents seek to protect their children from the dangers of gang involvement.

Smart, who works closely with families affected by gang violence, stated that parents are increasingly resorting to drastic measures when they see their once-disciplined sons becoming involved in criminal activities, including carrying knives or getting involved in gang culture. He highlighted that many parents are sending their children to countries like Ghana, Romania, Jamaica, and Sierra Leone, believing their children will be safe and out of reach from gang influence.

“Parents are essentially saying, ‘You got to my son here, but you won’t be able to reach him in Africa, Romania, or wherever,’” Smart added. He explained that these parents are also taking away their children’s mobile phones, limiting their access to the internet, and enforcing stricter discipline to ensure their children understand the value of respect and authority.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer previously called knife crime in the country a “national crisis” after a wave of stabbings involving teenagers. Last month, a 15-year-old boy was tragically knifed to death at school, and a fellow pupil has been charged with his murder.

In the legal case, the teenager who sued his parents had been sent to Ghana and enrolled in a boarding school. His lawyers attempted to have him returned to the UK, where he was born. However, the High Court in London ruled last Thursday that the boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, was “at real risk of suffering greater harm” if returned to the UK, given his involvement in criminal activity and proximity to gang culture.

Judge Anthony Hayden acknowledged that the parents had deceived their son but said their actions were driven by “desperation and fear” for his safety. He recognized that the teenager was now away from the harmful influences of his previous environment.

Statistics show that knife crime in the UK remains a serious issue, particularly in London. Last year, 10 teenagers were fatally stabbed in the capital, and 18 deaths were recorded in 2023. Among this year’s victims was 14-year-old Kelyan Bokassa, who was fatally stabbed on a London bus in January, and 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was murdered in September by her friend’s ex-boyfriend.

Figures for knife crime nationwide have risen dramatically, with 50,973 offences involving sharp instruments reported in 2023/24, a 41% increase from 2010/11. In response, a ban on “zombie” knives, which have blades longer than eight inches, was introduced last September.

Criminologist James Alexander, who studies blade crime at London Metropolitan University, pointed out that knife violence among young people has become the “new normal” in some communities. He attributes the rise of this violence to the culture of survival in deprived housing estates, where young people often feel the need to carry weapons to protect themselves and gain respect.

