Jamaican national arrested in Mississippi with over 715 pounds of marijuana

A Jamaican national residing in the United States on a work visa was arrested after authorities discovered more than 715 pounds of marijuana and over 26,500 marijuana-infused gummies during a traffic stop in Pontotoc County, Mississippi.

Jermaine Barrett, 31, was taken into custody by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department on February 24, according to a report by WLOX 13. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Division Narcotics Unit stopped Barrett’s vehicle near Sherman, where they uncovered the substantial haul of drugs. The estimated street value of the seized marijuana and THC-infused gummies exceeds $2 million, authorities said.

Reports from Yardhype indicate that Barrett had been living in Nevada and was allegedly transporting the drugs from California to North Carolina at the time of his arrest. No additional information has been released by the sheriff’s department regarding the case.

Barrett’s immigration status and the origins of the drugs remain under investigation as authorities continue to gather information.