Jamaican national arrested at US-Mexico border for alleged illegal re-entry

A Jamaican national with a history of felony convictions was arrested at the Paso Del Norte port of entry on the US-Mexico border for allegedly attempting to re-enter the United States illegally.

Court documents reveal that 43-year-old Dwight Moulton presented a Texas identification card to a Customs & Border Protection (CBP) officer, claiming to be a U.S. citizen traveling to El Paso after visiting his girlfriend in Mexico. However, the officer noted facial discrepancies between Moulton and the photo on the ID, prompting further investigation.

During secondary inspection, Moulton allegedly confessed to his true identity as a Jamaican citizen and admitted to having found the ID card he had presented, intending to use it to travel to El Paso.

Further inquiries revealed that Moulton had been deported from the U.S. to Jamaica in 2005, following a prior criminal record involving firearm offenses and the sale of controlled substances.

If convicted, Moulton faces up to 10 years in prison.