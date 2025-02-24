Caribbean Diaspora News

Jamaican fugitive deported after conviction in US for shooting with intent

Jamaican fugitive Leroy Neville White
By Sheri-kae McLeod

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported a Jamaican fugitive wanted in his home country for a violent crime. Leroy Neville White, 30, was removed from the United States on January 30 and handed over to Jamaican authorities.

White was wanted in Jamaica on a 2018 arrest warrant for shooting with intent. Despite fleeing to the United States, he was later convicted in Connecticut for first-degree threatening with intent to terrorize, a felony offense.

“Leroy Neville White attempted to flee justice in his home country and take refuge in the United States. He then continued to break the law in Connecticut,” said Patricia H. Hyde, acting field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston. “White is a violent criminal and presented a significant threat to the residents of our neighborhoods. ICE will not tolerate such a threat. We will continue to arrest and remove egregious alien offenders from New England.”

White illegally entered the U.S. on July 11, 2022, near San Ysidro, California, and was apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol. He was released on an order of recognizance pending immigration proceedings. On April 12, 2023, an immigration judge in Atlanta, Georgia, ordered his removal.

Before his deportation, White was arrested by New Haven Police in December 2023 and convicted in April 2024 for his Connecticut offense. He was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended after one year, followed by three years of probation.

ICE took custody of White after his release from the Connecticut Department of Corrections in December 2024, completing the process to return him to Jamaica.

