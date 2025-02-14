Jamaican author launches Fi Mi Book: A cultural journey into Jamaican Patwa

The Jamaican language is globally celebrated for its distinct diction and rhythm, and now language enthusiasts have a fantastic new way to learn some popular Jamaican phrases with Fi Mi Book. Fi Mi Book is an exciting and culturally rich journal designed to celebrate the Jamaican Patwa (Patois/Creole) language. Created by Michele Smith, known as Mish, this journal offers an engaging way to explore and appreciate Patwa, bridging the gap between it and English. It’s a fun and educational tool for anyone passionate about language and Jamaican culture.

Inspiration Behind Fi Mi Book

Michele Smith, a Jamaican native who has lived in the UK for the past two years, was motivated by the global admiration for Jamaican culture. She wanted to share this vibrant heritage with others. After prayer and reflection, she decided to create Fi Mi Book, a journal that combines functionality with cultural significance, capturing the essence of Jamaican traditions and language.

What Makes Fi Mi Book Unique?

More than just a journal, Fi Mi Book offers a cultural experience filled with over 100 Jamaican Patwa phrases, slangs, and proverbs. It’s designed to entertain, educate, and preserve the uniqueness of Jamaican language and culture, making it a perfect resource for language lovers and those eager to learn about Jamaica’s rich heritage. With ample space for writing notes, lists, reflections, and more, this notebook offers a unique blend of practicality and culture.

- Advertisement -

Perfect for Every Day

FI MI BOOK (MY JOURNAL/NOTEBOOK) is great for note-taking at work, school, at home, or anywhere else. Whether you’re recording your exercise routine, setting goals, journaling personal thoughts, or expressing creativity, this notebook is versatile enough to suit any need.

Product Details

6″ x 9″ Hardcover with a glossy cover featuring vibrant Jamaican colors.

with a glossy cover featuring vibrant Jamaican colors. Conveniently sized, it easily fits in your bag or can be carried by hand on the go.

Includes trending Jamaican slang, phrases, and proverbs with their meanings on each page.

A “Word of the Day” in Patwa appears on every page to help you learn.

A full list of Patwa expressions is featured at the back, along with a fun Patwa word search puzzle (FAIN DI WOD DEM).

Learn and Celebrate Jamaican Patwa

FI MI BOOK is not just a journal—it’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in Jamaican language and culture. Ideal for anyone who wants to learn or celebrate Jamaican Patwa, it’s perfect for gifting to friends, family, students, colleagues, or office guests. Share a piece of Jamaica!

Jamaican Saying:

“Wi likkle but wi tallawah” – “We are small but strong and fearless.”