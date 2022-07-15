Jamaican American Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph Gets First Emmy Nomination

Renowned Jamaican American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has scored her first Emmy nomination.

Ralph was nominated in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for the role of Barbara Howard in the hit comedy series, ‘Abbott Elementary’.

The 66-year-old actress is one of two cast members who earned a nomination in that category. Janelle James, who plays the role of Ava Coleman, was also nominated. The freshman comedy nabbed a total of seven nominations during the announcement on Tuesday.

Ralph took to social media to express her joy after being nominated.

She thanked comedian Quinta Brunson, the creator of the show, writing: “Sweet baby Jesus, and the grown one too! Nothing before God’s time. @quintab you made this happen and I love you!!! I have the most amazing cast and crew a Diva could ever ask for and I love each and every one of you!!!” on Instagram.

She also thanked her supporters throughout her career. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. We are going to the Emmy’s baby!!!!!”

The actress’s son, Etienne also captured the moment that Ralph found out she was nominated. Mother and son were in Jamaica when they got the news.

“With over 50 years of being in this thing we call showbusiness, today my mother became an Emmy-nominated actress. i’m so proud of @thesherylralph. I’m so glad I could be here in Jamaica with you for this moment,” he wrote with a video of a tearful Ralph on the phone.

Sherly Lee Ralph was born in Connecticut to Stanley Ralph and Ivy Ralph O.D., a Jamaican fashion designer and the creator of the Kariba suit.

She was raised partially in Mandeville, Jamaica and visits the island regularly. In 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, she donated tablets to children attending the Chantilly Primary School in Manchester.