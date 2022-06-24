Jamaica media executive Dr. Claire Grant to head CBU

The general manager of the Jamaica-based RJRGLEANER Group, Dr. Claire Grant, has been elected chair of the board of directors of the Barbados-based Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU).

In a statement, the CBU said that Grant, who had also been elected as President of the regional media grouping, replaces Mrs. Kayleaser Deveaux-Isaacs, praising her for:” sterling service” to the grouping.

Mrs. Deveaux-Isaacs, the former general manager of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas (ZNS), has been a member of the board since 2017, as vice-president, and president.

It said that Richard Purcell, the general manager of CCN TV6 in Trinidad and Tobago, will fill the post of vice-president and that the board has agreed to fill the remaining vacancy for a ninth director, during its 53rd annual General Assembly to be held in Trinidad and Tobago from August 15-17.

The CBU is a not-for-profit association of public service and commercial broadcasters in the Caribbean, reaching over 4.8 million people in the region. As a regional institution, it facilitates discussion and analysis that assist in policy formulation on major integration issues.

Mrs. Claire Grant is a media professional with more than three decades of industry experience across Print, Television, Radio and Over the Top Television (OTT) – with hands-on delivery of news reporting, copy editing, product editing, subediting, marketing, and sales management, general management, and strategic leadership. She was appointed General Manager of Television Jamaica (TVJ) and Television Jamaica Sports Network (TVJ-SN) on September 1, 2012, by RJR Communications Group Managing Director, Mr. Gary Allen. Mrs. Grant joined the Group on September 14, 2006, as the Marketing and Sales Manager of Television Jamaica. Within a year, the management of Marketing and Sales for Television Jamaica Sports Network (TVJ-SN), a cable brand, was added to her portfolio. The switch to Marketing and Sales for Mrs. Grant took place after a successful 16-year career in journalism at the Gleaner Company Limited which started on September 3, 1990, She worked as a reporter on the Daily Gleaner desk and the Sunday Gleaner desk. On her return from Master-level studies in England, she was appointed Editor of the Overseas Publications and her final position was Editor of the Star for 10 years (1996 – 2006). After three years at the helm of TVJ, in April 2015, the cable brands of Jamaica News Network (JNN) and Reggae Entertainment Television (RETV) were added to Mrs. Grant’s General Manager’s portfolio as the Group continued its structural streamlining with the creation of a Television Division by placing all television services under one managerial umbrella. This happened just before the merger between RJR Communications Group and the Gleaner Company (Media) Limited in 2016.