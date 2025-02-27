Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network launches ‘Adopt a Child Initiative’

The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) has launched its Adopt a Child Initiative, a campaign that invites donors to pledge three years of support to underprivileged primary school children in Jamaica.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with Zeffy—a fee-free fundraising platform—ensures that 100% of donations directly fund educational resources for students with academic promise but limited financial means.

Each year, hundreds of Jamaican students start the school year without textbooks or workbooks because their families cannot afford these critical tools, a disparity that stifles academic potential and perpetuates cycles of inequality. To address this issue, the Adopt a Child Initiative will provide 300 grade-4 students with annual learning materials until they complete the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) in grade 6, the gateway to high school. Donors are asked to commit US$250 annually for three years to ensure continuity and stability for their sponsored child.

The program operates through a transparent voucher system. The US$250 yearly donation funds textbooks, workbooks, voucher distribution, and progress reporting. Parents can redeem vouchers at designated Jamaican bookstores between July 1 and 31, aligning with back-to-school preparations, and donors receive annual updates on their sponsored child’s academic progress. Contributions must be received by June 30 each year to ensure students have the necessary materials by September.

“Education is the cornerstone of opportunity, yet too many children are denied this basic right due to financial barriers,” said Dr. Leo Gilling, JDTAN Executive Chairman. “By pledging three years of support, donors don’t just give resources, they invest in a child’s lifelong journey toward success. Together, we can turn potential into achievement.”

Donors can pledge US$250 annually through JDTAN’s secure, fee-free campaign page on Zeffy or contribute as little as US$25 monthly. For more details or to donate, visit the campaign page at Zeffy.

The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing educational equity and sustainable development in Jamaica through diaspora collaboration. For more information, visit JDTAN.org.