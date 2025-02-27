Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Caribbean Diaspora News

Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network launches ‘Adopt a Child Initiative’

Adopt a Child Initiative
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network (JDTAN) has launched its Adopt a Child Initiative, a campaign that invites donors to pledge three years of support to underprivileged primary school children in Jamaica.

The initiative, conducted in partnership with Zeffy—a fee-free fundraising platform—ensures that 100% of donations directly fund educational resources for students with academic promise but limited financial means.

Each year, hundreds of Jamaican students start the school year without textbooks or workbooks because their families cannot afford these critical tools, a disparity that stifles academic potential and perpetuates cycles of inequality. To address this issue, the Adopt a Child Initiative will provide 300 grade-4 students with annual learning materials until they complete the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) in grade 6, the gateway to high school. Donors are asked to commit US$250 annually for three years to ensure continuity and stability for their sponsored child.

The program operates through a transparent voucher system. The US$250 yearly donation funds textbooks, workbooks, voucher distribution, and progress reporting. Parents can redeem vouchers at designated Jamaican bookstores between July 1 and 31, aligning with back-to-school preparations, and donors receive annual updates on their sponsored child’s academic progress. Contributions must be received by June 30 each year to ensure students have the necessary materials by September.

“Education is the cornerstone of opportunity, yet too many children are denied this basic right due to financial barriers,” said Dr. Leo Gilling, JDTAN Executive Chairman. “By pledging three years of support, donors don’t just give resources, they invest in a child’s lifelong journey toward success. Together, we can turn potential into achievement.”

- Advertisement -

Donors can pledge US$250 annually through JDTAN’s secure, fee-free campaign page on Zeffy or contribute as little as US$25 monthly. For more details or to donate, visit the campaign page at Zeffy.

The Jamaica Diaspora Taskforce Action Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing educational equity and sustainable development in Jamaica through diaspora collaboration. For more information, visit JDTAN.org.

More Stories

Jamaican-born fraud analyst Naujae Lee helping US victims reclaim lost funds

Jamaican-born fraud analyst Naujae Lee helping US victims reclaim lost funds

As fraudulent activities continue to rise, fraud analyst and investigator Naujae Lee has become a beacon of hope for countless victims seeking to recover...
Jamaican national arrested ICE

ICE arrests Jamaican national in Boston on assault charges

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has apprehended a Jamaican national accused of violent crimes in Massachusetts, officials announced. ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)...
Broward County Animal Care Doug Brightwell and Rousseau Durocher

Haitian-American Rousseau Durocher named Florida Animal Protection Leader of the Year

Broward County Animal Care is celebrating Intake Supervisor Rousseau Durocher after he was named Leader of the Year by the Florida Animal Protection and...
Jamaica National Awards 2022

Deadline approaches for diaspora nominees of Jamaica National Awards 2025

The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2025 Jamaica National Honours and Awards is set for Monday, March 31, 2025. The nomination process, overseen by...
Contributed Photo: Rikyra Wilson, co-founder of Black Medical Network (BMN).

Jamaican co-founds organization for Black international students in Canada

Twenty-year-old Rikyra Wilson, a native of St. Catherine, Jamaica, and co-founder of the Black Medical Network (BMN) at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario,...
Joy Reid to leave MSNBC

Guyanese-American Joy Reid to leave MSNBC after evening show canceled

Guyanese-American MSNBC host Joy Reid is leaving the network, MSNBC’s new president announced in a memo to staff on Monday, marking the end of...
COJO chairman Gary Williams

COJO celebrates 30 years of giving back to Jamaica’s children

New York-based nonprofit Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc. will honor eight individuals for their significant contributions to the organization's mission at its 30th...
Wes-Moore-and-Joy-Thomas-Moore

Jamaican-born Joy Thomas Moore to be honored at Caribbean Women of Impact Honors

A remarkable group of Caribbean and African women will be celebrated for their contributions to business, media, the arts, and culture at the Inaugural...
Caribbean lawmakers HAITI TPS

Caribbean lawmakers condemns Trump administration’s decision to end Haiti’s TPS

In a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Caribbean-American lawmakers have condemned the decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian...
Jamaican fugitive Leroy Neville White

Jamaican fugitive deported after conviction in US for shooting with intent

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported a Jamaican fugitive wanted in his home country for a violent crime. Leroy Neville White, 30,...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
T&T Government Discusses Payments to Venezuela in Dragon Gas Field Deal Amid US Sanctions

Trinidad gov’t discusses payments to Venezuela in Dragon gas field deal...

Skip to content