Jamaica College Old Boys Launch “One College” Giving Campaign

Jamaica College Old Boys’ Association (JCOBA) chapters from around the world have launched a 30-day giving campaign dubbed One College to raise funds to support the school’s needs for the current 2022-2023 academic year. The school will be the primary beneficiary of the first annual 30-day giving campaign.

The One College initiative represents a collaboration of all JCOBA chapters and the Jamaica College Foundation and has a target funding goal of J$107 million to fulfill its mission.

The giving period will be for the entire month of October. The funds will support JC’s budget needs, which are great as the school prepares to return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels of performance, and as it enhances support from non-traditional sources going forward.

According to JCOBA donations to “One College” will address three principal areas of need: academic, co-curricular, and infrastructure:

In academics over the past five years, JC boys have achieved an 85 percent pass rate in five or more CSEC, or City and Guild subjects. This includes mathematics and English per academic year, up from 58 percent.

The goal is to restore academic excellence and achieve a 95 percent pass rate via the following academic programs:

A Teacher Development Fund that will support the professional and personal development of teachers to improve their instructional efforts in order to improve student learning and academic results.

A Teacher Incentive Program that will reward teachers for the quality of students’ performance.

A Teacher Top-Up Programme, which will offer better compensation for JC teachers

Co-Curricular

In co-curricular activities, Jamaica College is traditionally dominant in the Manning Cup and Olivier Shield competitions in football and ISSA Boys’ Championship in athletics. While JC placed second with an outstanding performance in the nation’s highest athletics competition, Champs, in 2022, the school has even higher expectations and is aiming for the top spot.

In addition to the primary activities in sport, other areas also require support to attain the same levels of performance excellence.

Infrastructure Projects

Infrastructure projects focus on the JC infirmary, which houses the general student and staff sick bays and the JC dental auxiliary department facility. While it is functional, major structural improvements are required. JC also wants to introduce a sports rehabilitation department within this facility.

Other infrastructure needs include upgrade and maintenance of the STEAM lab. Repainting of the entire school, plus refurbishing the dormitory. In addition, installation of bathrooms for the 2nd- and 3rd-form blocks, replacing windows in 1st- and 4th-form classrooms and administration building, and best of all, refurbishing the teachers’ flats.

Other potential infrastructure projects are the refurbishment and upgrades to the Karl Hendrickson Auditorium, and the installation of cameras in each classroom.