Jamaica College Florida Alumni Chapter Awards Bursaries and Scholarships to JC Students

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Twenty-four students at Jamaica College (JC) received a total of more than J$500,000 in academic bursaries and scholarships for the 2020 school term from the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida (JCOBAFL).

The awards, which were presented on January 13, 2020, at the Jamaica College campus. The event was attended by the organization’s president Xavier Murphy, board member Herman Vernon, member Dr. Scott Hamilton, and family members of the Griffin Award honorees. In a speech at the event, JC acting principal Wayne Robinson called special attention to the scholarships and bursaries that were provided by donors who had no connection to the school, but who wanted to see its students succeed.

The awards were presented in the fields of Science/Medical, Journalism/Education/Theatre and Visual Arts, Law/Humanities, Business/Accounting, and Engineering/Robotics.

To be eligible for the bursaries and scholarships, students must be currently matriculated and in good standing at Jamaica College and have demonstrated participation in activities and/or studies that show a proclivity for any course of study related to Science/Medical, Journalism/Education/Theatre and Visual Arts, Law/Humanities, Business/Accounting, and Engineering/Robotics, service as a tutor or tutor’s assistant, and/or philanthropic endeavors.

Additionally, a student must have attained a most recent GPA that places her/him in the top 30 percent of her/his assigned class, submitted a written letter of interest of no more than two paragraphs detailing his/her candidacy for the award, and have submitted a letter of commendation from at least one current teacher, academic advisor, or tutor that attests to the student’s interest, skill, and propensity for excellence in an appropriately identified academic discipline.

The Bursaries and Scholarships are named in honor of former JC students and donors from the JCOBAFL Annual Griffin Awards breakfast.

The full list of the annual Griffin Award Grants/Bursaries is as follows:

Xavier Murphy Journalism/Education/Theatre and Visual Arts Bursary

Hugh Osborne Business/Accounting Bursary

Basil Bernard Business/Accounting Bursary

Dr. Donald Dixon Science/Medical Bursary

Herman Vernon Engineering/Robotics Bursary

Mark Hamilton Journalism/Education/Theatre and Visual Arts Bursary

Tony Budall Engineering/Robotics Bursary

Ricky A. McCalla Journalism/Education/Theatre and Visual Arts Bursary

Louis Hoyes Law/Humanities Bursary

Danny Williams Business/Accounting Bursary

Teddy Alexander Engineering/Robotics Bursary

Dr. Jason Scott Hamilton Engineering/Robotics Bursary

Dr. Paul Kahn Science/Medical Bursary

Karl Marshall Business/Accounting Bursary

Franz Hall Journalism/Education/Theatre and Visual Arts Bursary

Steve Epstein Business/Accounting Bursary

Below is a list of the names of the one-time Griffin Award Scholarship & Grant/Bursaries:

Robin & Edna Lewis Scholarship

Jehucal “Jake” Williams Scholarship

Consul General Oliver Mair Bursary

Frances Blissett, Esq. Bursary

Ana Maria Martinez, Esq. Bursary

St. Andrew Old Girls Association, Florida Chapter Bursary

Joseph Rhoden Bursary

Chris & Josie Ziadie Bursary