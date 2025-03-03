ICE arrests surge by 627% in a single month, says US Homeland Security

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests have skyrocketed by 627% in a single month under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement released last by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

More than 20,000 undocumented immigrants were detained in a single month—a stark contrast to the 33,000 at-large arrests recorded for the entire previous year under President Joe Biden.

“President Trump and this Administration are saving lives every day because of the actions we are taking to secure the border and deport illegal alien criminals,” Noem said in a statement on February 26. “Hundreds of thousands of criminals were let into this country illegally. We are sending them home, and they will never be allowed to return.”

This dramatic escalation in ICE arrests has sparked growing concern among Caribbean communities in the U.S., particularly in states like New York, Florida, and New Jersey, where large numbers of Caribbean immigrants live. Immigration advocates warn that the aggressive crackdown risks sweeping up not only those with criminal records but also individuals with minor offenses or expired visas.

Impact on Caribbean communities across the US

Florida, home to a significant Caribbean population, has already begun its crackdown on illegal immigrants in the state. The recent adoption of the 287(g) program, which allows local law enforcement to act as immigration officers, could intensify these concerns.

Caribbean immigrants, including those from Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and the Dominican Republic, could face increased scrutiny during routine traffic stops or other interactions with law enforcement.

In January, during a Let’s Connect Diaspora Town Hall meeting, Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, said there was no increase in deportations to Jamaica, but there was an increase in the number of Jamaicans seeking to return home voluntarily to avoid deportation.

“There has been no increase in deportations to Jamaica because of the Trump immigration policy. There is no big influx of deportees to Jamaica,” Marks said.

However, Marks had acknowledged a growing trend of Jamaicans in deportation proceedings choosing to waive their right to due process in order to expedite their return home voluntarily. She emphasized that not all individuals facing deportation have committed crimes and urged for a more nuanced approach.

Marks also revealed that approximately 60% of Jamaicans who enter the U.S. legally but overstay are particularly challenging for ICE to track.

She advocated for compassion, suggesting that Jamaicans who are working out of status but unable to regularize their situation should be permitted to leave the U.S. with dignity.