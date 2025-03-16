Caribbean Diaspora News

ICE arrests Haitian fugitive wanted for murder after prison escape

Haitian fugitive
By Jovani Davis

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested Wilbert Jean-Baptiste, a 38-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Haitian prison, officials confirmed. Jean-Baptiste was taken into custody on February 4, one day after the Haitian government notified U.S. authorities that he was a fugitive wanted for homicide.

Jean-Baptiste first entered the United States illegally near Brownsville, Texas, on October 31, 2023, and was apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol. He was released with a notice to appear before an immigration judge. On May 17, 2024, a judge ordered his removal to Haiti, but he remained in the U.S. due to pending immigration proceedings.

Following the alert from Haitian authorities, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations swiftly located and arrested Jean-Baptiste in Massachusetts.

“This apprehension demonstrates ICE’s relentless commitment to pursuing fugitives and ensuring they face justice, no matter where they attempt to hide,” said Patricia Hyde, acting Field Office Director for ICE. “Through ongoing collaboration with our international law enforcement partners, ICE proves that no criminal will escape accountability.”

Jean-Baptiste’s arrest comes as part of ICE’s broader crackdown on illegal immigration and fugitives with criminal backgrounds. Since the start of the year, ICE has ramped up enforcement efforts, targeting individuals with outstanding removal orders and those deemed threats to public safety. The agency has conducted multiple high-profile operations nationwide, resulting in the detention and deportation of hundreds of undocumented immigrants, including individuals with criminal records.

Jean-Baptiste remains in ICE custody as he awaits deportation to Haiti.

