Haitian man arrested by Miami-Dade police for shooting man in chest

GOULDS, Fla. – A Haitian man has been charged for shooting another man in the chest in Miami-dade. Felix “Zoe” Richardson, 24, is facing charges for allegedly shooting a man in the chest and leaving him for dead in Miami-Dade County’s Goulds neighborhood. Born in Haiti, Richardson was held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday with an immigration hold.

County records reveal that a Shot Spotter alert notified deputies about two shots fired around 11:20 p.m. on December 5, at Southwest 220th Street and 120th Avenue. The incident is under investigation as authorities work to gather more details surrounding the shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a man who had been shot in the chest. He was promptly taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment. According to the arrest report, the victim identified the shooter as “Zoe” and mentioned that the gunman fled the scene on a scooter after the attack.

Detectives found two 9mm bullet casings at the crime scene, and later located the scooter at Southwest 216th Street and 119th Avenue. On Friday, deputies apprehended Felix “Zoe” Richardson in the vicinity of the scooter and brought him to the South District Police Station for questioning. Following the interview, Richardson was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Correctional deputies booked him shortly before 8 p.m., Friday, and he appeared in bond court on Monday. He is facing a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. There was also a pending warrant for driving without a license.

Detectives asked anyone with information about this or other cases to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.