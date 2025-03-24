Former Haitian-American Congresswoman Mia Love dies at 49

Former U.S. Representative Mia Love of Utah, a Haitian-American trailblazer who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, died on Sunday at the age of 49.

Her family announced her passing on her official social media account.

“Love Family: With grateful hearts filled to overflowing for the profound influence of Mia on our lives, we want you to know that she passed away peacefully today. She was in her home surrounded by family. In the midst of a celebration of her life and an avalanche of happy memories, Mia quietly slipped the bands of mortality and, as her words and vision always did, soared heavenward. We are thankful for the many good wishes, prayers and condolences. We are taking some time as a family and will provide information about funeral services and a public celebration of her life in the days to come,” the post said.

Love had been battling brain cancer for three years and was undergoing immunotherapy as part of a clinical trial at Duke University’s brain tumor center. Earlier this month, her daughter revealed that she was no longer responding to treatment.

Mia Love’s historic political career

Born Ludmya Bourdeau on December 6, 1975, in Brooklyn, New York, Love was the daughter of Haitian immigrants, Mary and Jean-Maxine Bourdeau. Her parents emigrated from Haiti in search of better opportunities, and she grew up with a deep sense of faith and resilience. She attended the University of Hartford in Connecticut, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Love launched her political career in Saratoga Springs, Utah, serving on the city council before making history in 2010 as the city’s first female mayor. Her leadership at the local level led to a successful bid for Congress in 2014, when she won Utah’s 4th Congressional District.

With her election, Love became the first Haitian-American in Congress, the first Black person to represent Utah in Washington, and the first Black Republican woman to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

During her tenure, Love championed fiscal responsibility, limited government, and conservative values while also at times breaking with party leadership, including publicly criticizing then-President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on race and immigration.

After serving two terms, she lost her 2018 re-election bid to Democrat Ben McAdams. Following her time in Congress, Love remained active in public affairs, working as a CNN political commentator and a fellow at the University of Sydney.

A battle with brain cancer

In 2022, Love was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive and often fatal form of brain cancer. Despite undergoing multiple treatments, including experimental immunotherapy, her condition worsened.

She is survived by her husband, Jason Love, and their three children.

Mia Love’s legacy as a pioneering Haitian American lawmaker and a groundbreaking figure in American politics continues to inspire generations.