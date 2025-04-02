Caribbean Diaspora News

Guyana to host Toronto Job Fair, inviting diaspora to return and build the nation

government of guyana job fair
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Government of Guyana, through the Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in collaboration with the private sector, is set to host a Job Fair in Toronto aimed at encouraging skilled Guyanese nationals in Canada to return home and contribute to the nation’s economic development.

The event will take place on April 5, 2025, at the Toronto Don Valley Hotel & Suites from 11 a.m.

Ministry officials stated studies show that there is a gap of 100,000 job vacancies available across the Republic as development accelerates.

The Job Fair will feature participation from key private sector leaders and stakeholders, offering attendees insights into the diverse opportunities available across various sectors within Guyana. In addition to private sector companies, the Government has included key service agencies to provide guidance and assistance in several areas, including NIS, passport, and remigration.

Officials from Guyana attending include Foreign Secretary Mr. Robert Persaud, Head of the Diaspora Unit Ms. Rosalinda Rasul, Chairman of the Private Sector Commission Mr. Komal Singh, and Chief Investment Officer of Go-Investment Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, along with other heads of agencies.

Participants can expect to:

  • Meet Industry Leaders and interact with prominent figures from key industries in Guyana.
  • Explore Job Opportunities.
  • Learn About Companies.
  • Gain insights into small, medium, and large enterprises operating in Guyana.
  • Understand the Remigration Process.
  • Engage entities such as NIS and Passport Office.
  • Interact with officials from Go-Invest on investment opportunities.
  • Learn how their skills can contribute to Guyana’s rapidly expanding economy.

​According to Canada’s 2021 Census, approximately 97,210 individuals of Guyanese origin reside in Canada, with the majority living in Ontario, particularly the Greater Toronto Area. This vibrant diaspora community maintains strong ties to Guyana, contributing significantly to the cultural and economic fabric of both nations. ​

This Job Fair underscores the government’s commitment to harnessing the talents and expertise of the diaspora community. In 2024, the government hosted a similar Job Fair in New York.

All Guyanese in Toronto and other locations are invited to join the event and explore the abundant opportunities available in Guyana.

