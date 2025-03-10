Golden Krust launches new Island Select patty line exclusively At Walmart 

Golden Krust, a beloved family-owned Caribbean brand in the U.S., is expanding its reach with the launch of Golden Krust Island Select, an exclusive new product line available only at Walmart.

The Island Select line introduces two new Jamaican patty flavors — Strawberry & Cream Cheese and Vegetable — along with a bold packaging redesign featuring a sleek vertical box. This fresh look will be rolled out across all Golden Krust products, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

The new flavors bring a mix of classic and creative tastes. The Strawberry & Cream Cheese patty offers a sweet twist, combining real strawberries with smooth cream cheese, ideal for breakfast or dessert. Meanwhile, the Vegetable patty is packed with a blend of cabbage, corn, green beans, carrots, onions, and broccoli, seasoned with Caribbean spices like garlic, thyme, and Scotch Bonnet peppers. These additions join the brand’s popular lineup of Beef (Spicy and Mild), Chicken, Jerk Chicken, and other favorites.

“We are proud to expand the reach and legacy of Golden Krust’s authentic Caribbean products by launching Island Select, a sub-brand that is now exclusively available at Walmart,” said Steven Clarke, Golden Krust’s Vice President of Marketing.

The Golden Krust Island Select patties can be prepared in a microwave or air fryer, offering a convenient option for meals at home, work, or on the go. They are available at 1,600 Walmart stores across 30 states, with each pack containing two patties.

This move is part of Golden Krust’s broader strategy to expand its footprint beyond its restaurant locations. In addition to its 110+ restaurants, the brand’s frozen patties, baked goods, and other products are available in over 22,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Publix, Target, and ShopRite.

For more information, visit goldenkrust.com.