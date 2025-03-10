Yvette-Colbourne-278x90
Golden Krust launches new Island Select patty line exclusively At Walmart 

By Joanne Clark

Golden Krust, a beloved family-owned Caribbean brand in the U.S., is expanding its reach with the launch of Golden Krust Island Select, an exclusive new product line available only at Walmart.

The Island Select line introduces two new Jamaican patty flavors — Strawberry & Cream Cheese and Vegetable — along with a bold packaging redesign featuring a sleek vertical box. This fresh look will be rolled out across all Golden Krust products, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to quality and innovation.

The new flavors bring a mix of classic and creative tastes. The Strawberry & Cream Cheese patty offers a sweet twist, combining real strawberries with smooth cream cheese, ideal for breakfast or dessert. Meanwhile, the Vegetable patty is packed with a blend of cabbage, corn, green beans, carrots, onions, and broccoli, seasoned with Caribbean spices like garlic, thyme, and Scotch Bonnet peppers. These additions join the brand’s popular lineup of Beef (Spicy and Mild), Chicken, Jerk Chicken, and other favorites.

“We are proud to expand the reach and legacy of Golden Krust’s authentic Caribbean products by launching Island Select, a sub-brand that is now exclusively available at Walmart,” said Steven Clarke, Golden Krust’s Vice President of Marketing.

The Golden Krust Island Select patties can be prepared in a microwave or air fryer, offering a convenient option for meals at home, work, or on the go. They are available at 1,600 Walmart stores across 30 states, with each pack containing two patties.

This move is part of Golden Krust’s broader strategy to expand its footprint beyond its restaurant locations. In addition to its 110+ restaurants, the brand’s frozen patties, baked goods, and other products are available in over 22,000 retail outlets nationwide, including Publix, Target, and ShopRite.

For more information, visit goldenkrust.com.

Congress members make another plea for the exoneration of Jamaica’s National Hero Marcus Garvey

Marcus Garvey to be honored with plaque at Big Bethel Church in Atlanta

A plaque commemorating Marcus Mosiah Garvey, Jamaica’s first national hero, will be unveiled in Atlanta, Georgia, on March 25, 2025. The ceremony will take place...
VM Building Society Suzette-Rochester Lloyd

VM Building Society sponsors 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference in Miami

The VM Building Society - Florida Representative Office has announced its sponsorship of the 6th Annual Disruptive Leadership Conference, set to take place on...
Vania Auguste

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste makes history at Arnold International Bikini Competition

Haitian fitness athlete Vania Auguste made history by winning the prestigious Arnold International Bikini Competition on March 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. Auguste became the...
Adriano Espaillat

Caribbean-American Rep. Adriano Espaillat labeled as ‘illegal ‘immigrant’

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) is facing backlash after falsely referring to Rep. Adriano Espaillat as an "illegal immigrant." Adriano Espaillat, who was born...
Woody Clermont 17th Judicial Circuit Broward

Woody Clermont becomes first Haitian American male judge elected to 17th Judicial Circuit

Woody Clermont has made history as the first Haitian American male judge elected in Broward County. Clermont’s investiture ceremony took place on February 28, 2025,...
Dr. Sandra Lindsay Jamaican nurse

Jamaican-born nurse Dr. Sandra Lindsay launches new healthcare initiative in Jamaica

Dr. Sandra Lindsay, the Jamaican-born nurse known worldwide for being the first in the United States to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, is stepping up...
Vashti Henriques

Vashti Henriques, distinguished Washington-area Jamaican, laid to rest

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., was filled to capacity as mourners gathered to honor the life of Ms. Vashti Yolanda Henriques, the...
Bronx attorney immigration fraud

Bronx attorney jailed for immigration fraud targeting Caribbean immigrants

Former immigration attorney Kofi Amankwaa has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for orchestrating a multi-year immigration fraud scheme that preyed on vulnerable...
ICE arrests

ICE arrests surge by 627% in a single month, says US Homeland Security

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrests have skyrocketed by 627% in a single month under U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a statement released...
Jamaicans among Immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Jamaicans among immigrant parents removing teenage sons from UK over stabbing fears

Immigrant parents in the United Kingdom (UK), worried about gang violence and knife crime, are increasingly sending their teenage sons back to their countries...

Bob Marley's grandson Joseph Mersa dies at 31

Jo Mersa Marley’s birthday celebrated in song at Bob Marley Museum

