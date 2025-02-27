Caribbean Diaspora News

Deadline approaches for diaspora nominees of Jamaica National Awards 2025

Jamaica National Awards 2022
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The deadline for submitting nominations for the 2025 Jamaica National Honours and Awards is set for Monday, March 31, 2025.

The nomination process, overseen by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour within the Office of the Prime Minister, provides an opportunity to formally recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to national life, including members of the Jamaican diaspora.

Nomination forms and guidelines are available online through the Office of the Prime Minister’s website (www.opm.gov.jm) and at Jamaican Foreign Missions overseas. Completed nominations can be submitted via email to [email protected] or by mail to The Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour, Office of the Prime Minister, 1 Devon Road, Kingston 10, Jamaica.

All submissions must include a brief biographical outline highlighting the nominee’s achievements and contributions. Nominations remain confidential throughout the selection process. If a nominee is not a Jamaican citizen, the Government of Jamaica must seek approval from the nominee’s respective Commonwealth or foreign government before conferring any national honor.

Jamaica’s National Honours and Awards Act, established in July 1969, serves to acknowledge individuals who have demonstrated exemplary service, bravery, and outstanding contributions to the country. Honors are classified into Orders, Decorations, and Awards, each recognizing different aspects of national service and achievement.

Categories of national honors:

  • The Order of Merit (OM)
  • The Order of Jamaica (OJ)
  • The Order of Distinction (Commander Rank – CD, Officer Rank – OD)

Decorations and awards:

  • Badges of Honour for Gallantry (BHG)
  • Badges of Honour for Meritorious Service (BHM)
  • Badges of Honour for Long and Faithful Service (BHL)

The Jamaican diaspora has historically been well-represented in the National Honours and Awards. In 2024, notable recipients included Ambassador Audrey Marks, who was awarded the Order of Jamaica (OJ) for her contributions to economic development, social enterprises, and nation-building. Other honourees included Dr. Karren Dunkley and Dr. Novlet Davis-Bucknor, both awarded the Order of Distinction (OD) for their work in diaspora engagement and philanthropy. Additionally, Mary Bishop and Marie Ruth Gill were recognized with the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service for their contributions to the Jamaican communities in Canada and the United States.

Only selected nominees will be contacted by the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour. The official list of honourees will be announced on Jamaica’s Independence Day, August 6, 2025.

For more details, visit www.opm.gov.jm or contact the Chancery of the Orders of the Societies of Honour.

