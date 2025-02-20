David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Gala to honor two outstanding supporters

Two distinguished members of the Washington, DC, Jamaican community will be honored at this year’s David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Red-Carpet Gala, set for Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Renowned dental surgeon and Kingston College alum Dr. Maurice Miles and Donald Christian, Chairman of the Jamaica Howard University Affinity Network (JHUAN) and a Howard University board member, will receive special recognition for their contributions to the Jamaican diaspora and their leadership in business and community development.

Dr. Miles will be recognized for his outstanding medical leadership in the United States, while Mr. Christian, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Washington, DC, will be honored for his business and community leadership.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey P. Marks, who serves as the gala’s patron, will deliver the keynote address and present the awards. The event will take place in the atrium of the National Education Association building in downtown Washington, DC.

Supporting education

Chairman of the David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Foundation, Christopher Hunt, emphasized the organization’s ongoing commitment to supporting students in Jamaica.

- Advertisement -

“Each year, we renew our mission to provide scholarships to deserving students at Kingston College (KC) and Calabar High School,” Hunt stated. “In that spirit, we continue to set ambitious fundraising targets to expand both the number of scholarships and the financial support provided.”

For the 2023-2024 school year, the foundation increased its scholarship amount by 50%, raising it to J$150,000 per student. Scholarships cover tuition, books, lunch, and other school-related expenses from Grade 8 through Grade 13. To date, the foundation has disbursed over J$36 million in scholarships and school-related expenses, also providing personal computers for all recipients.

Scholarship applicants must demonstrate strong academic performance, active involvement in extracurricular activities, and financial need. Hunt noted that the number of awards has increased in recent years, with plans to expand even further.

“As we celebrate our 16th year of operation and the 11th year of our in-person Gala, we take pride in our growth and deepening ties with the community,” he said. “We are also committed to mentoring Jamaican students matriculating at Howard University, ensuring they feel at home while studying in the U.S.”

Honoring David ‘Wagga’ Hunt’s impact

The David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship was established in 2009 to honor the late David ‘Wagga’ Hunt, a past student of Kingston College, celebrated football coach, and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club. Hunt, who passed away in 2007, was one of Jamaica’s most respected track and field analysts.

His legacy includes serving as:

General Secretary of the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association

Former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association

Jamaica’s National Under-17 Football Coach

Manning Cup Coach for Kingston College, Calabar, and Meadowbrook High School

The annual gala not only celebrates Hunt’s enduring impact on Jamaican youth but also fuels the foundation’s mission of empowering the next generation through education.