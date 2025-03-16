Cuban national arrested in Florida for alleged immigration fraud

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in coordination with the FBI, has arrested a Cuban national who allegedly obtained Legal Permanent Resident (LPR) status through fraudulent means, highlighting ongoing concerns over immigration fraud affecting Caribbean nationals in the United States.

Tomas Emilio Hernandez Cruz, 71, was taken into custody at his residence following an investigation into discrepancies in his immigration application. The probe, launched in September 2023 by ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force alongside the FBI’s Miami Division, uncovered inconsistencies that prompted further scrutiny.

Authorities determined that Hernandez Cruz had previously served in Cuban intelligence, holding various high-level posts overseas. Investigators allege that he knowingly and willfully concealed his ties to the Cuban Communist Party and his true professional background to deceive U.S. immigration officials when applying for permanent residency.

His arrest comes amid heightened federal efforts to crack down on immigration fraud, an issue that has impacted Caribbean nationals in the U.S. Many legal immigrants from the region now face intensified scrutiny, with authorities conducting more rigorous vetting processes for green card applications, asylum claims, and citizenship requests.

This has raised concerns within Caribbean-American communities, where individuals fear delays or denials based on administrative errors or outdated documentation.

Hernandez Cruz was processed and remains in ICE custody, pending removal proceedings. His case underscores the U.S. government’s broader initiative to identify and remove individuals who fraudulently obtain immigration benefits, as agencies work to tighten enforcement against document fraud and deception in the immigration system.