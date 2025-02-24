COJO celebrates 30 years of giving back to Jamaica’s children

New York-based nonprofit Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc. will honor eight individuals for their significant contributions to the organization’s mission at its 30th Anniversary Scholarship Gala and Awards on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The event will take place at the Fox Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, Long Island, New York.

The honorees include Marcia Y. Skyers James, Lorna Hawthorne, David L. Shields, Andrew P. Morris, Dr. Patricia V. Smith, Dr. Sandra L. Lindsay, and Maurice & Allison Russell.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will deliver the keynote address and present the awards.

COJO’s Founder and Chairman, Gary M. Williams, highlighted the organization’s ongoing impact in supporting children in need.

“As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we reflect on COJO’s transformative role in improving the lives of children in Jamaica,” Williams said. “Our anniversary gala will be an evening of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy, filled with inspiring stories from past honorees and a celebration of those whose dedication and generosity have advanced our mission.”

Founded in 1994, COJO has long been committed to investing in the future of children by supporting childcare institutions and providing scholarships for state wards pursuing higher education. Since 2012, the organization has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships.

Williams emphasized COJO’s dedication to ensuring disadvantaged children in Jamaica have access to quality education, proper healthcare, and overall well-being. “Our mission is to provide adequate access to proper health care, quality education, and the overall well-being of disadvantaged children,” he said.

The upcoming gala is expected to bring together supporters, donors, and partners in a night of celebration and fundraising to continue the organization’s work.