COJO celebrates 30 years of giving back to Jamaica’s children

COJO chairman Gary Williams
COJO chairman Gary Williams. Photo: OUR Today
By Sheri-kae McLeod

New York-based nonprofit Children of Jamaica Outreach (COJO) Inc. will honor eight individuals for their significant contributions to the organization’s mission at its 30th Anniversary Scholarship Gala and Awards on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The event will take place at the Fox Hollow Country Club in Woodbury, Long Island, New York.

The honorees include Marcia Y. Skyers James, Lorna Hawthorne, David L. Shields, Andrew P. Morris, Dr. Patricia V. Smith, Dr. Sandra L. Lindsay, and Maurice & Allison Russell.

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will deliver the keynote address and present the awards.

COJO’s Founder and Chairman, Gary M. Williams, highlighted the organization’s ongoing impact in supporting children in need.

“As we celebrate this incredible milestone, we reflect on COJO’s transformative role in improving the lives of children in Jamaica,” Williams said. “Our anniversary gala will be an evening of elegance, entertainment, and philanthropy, filled with inspiring stories from past honorees and a celebration of those whose dedication and generosity have advanced our mission.”

Founded in 1994, COJO has long been committed to investing in the future of children by supporting childcare institutions and providing scholarships for state wards pursuing higher education. Since 2012, the organization has awarded over $300,000 in scholarships.

Williams emphasized COJO’s dedication to ensuring disadvantaged children in Jamaica have access to quality education, proper healthcare, and overall well-being. “Our mission is to provide adequate access to proper health care, quality education, and the overall well-being of disadvantaged children,” he said.

The upcoming gala is expected to bring together supporters, donors, and partners in a night of celebration and fundraising to continue the organization’s work.

 

More Stories

Wes-Moore-and-Joy-Thomas-Moore

Jamaican-born Joy Thomas Moore to be honored at Caribbean Women of Impact Honors

A remarkable group of Caribbean and African women will be celebrated for their contributions to business, media, the arts, and culture at the Inaugural...
Caribbean lawmakers HAITI TPS

Caribbean lawmakers condemns Trump administration’s decision to end Haiti’s TPS

In a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Caribbean-American lawmakers have condemned the decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian...
Jamaican fugitive Leroy Neville White

Jamaican fugitive deported after conviction in US for shooting with intent

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has deported a Jamaican fugitive wanted in his home country for a violent crime. Leroy Neville White, 30,...
Jamaican-Canadian businessman Wes Hall named to PM’s Council on Canada-US Relations

Jamaican-Canadian businessman Wes Hall named to PM’s Council on Canada-US Relations

Wes Hall, Chairman and CEO of Kingsdale Advisors, has been appointed to the newly formed Prime Minister’s Council on Canada-U.S. Relations. Announced by Prime...
Ambassador and David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Gala Committe Members

David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Gala to honor two outstanding supporters

Two distinguished members of the Washington, DC, Jamaican community will be honored at this year’s David ‘Wagga’ Hunt Scholarship Red-Carpet Gala, set for Saturday,...
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness

US State Secretary Marco Rubio and Jamaican PM Holness discuss strengthening regional ties

In a call on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness reaffirmed the strong bilateral relationship between the...
American Friends of Jamaica

American Friends of Jamaica facilitates US$150,000 healthcare donation in Western Jamaica

The American Friends of Jamaica, Inc. (AFJ) has facilitated a substantial donation of US$150,000 from philanthropists Danny and Paula Wegman to support healthcare initiatives...
Jamaicans-governors-races

Jamaicans vie for governorship in New Jersey, Virginia, and other key races

In the upcoming 2025 off-year elections, several candidates of Jamaican descent are vying for high-profile political offices across the United States, with the governorships...
Immigration Advocates Urge US$165 Million Investment in Legal Services for Caribbean Immigrants

Immigration advocates urge US$165 million investment in legal services for Caribbean immigrants

NEW YORK, United States (CMC) Earlier this week, the CARE for Immigrant Families coalition, alongside Caribbean and other immigrant rights advocates, rallied to demand...
Reverend Marie Berbick

Jamaican-Born Reverend Marie Berbick receives prestigious President’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Reverend Marie Berbick, a Jamaican-born pastor, motivational speaker, and life coach, was honored with the esteemed President's Lifetime Achievement Award by the former Biden...

