Caribbean lawmakers condemns Trump administration’s decision to end Haiti’s TPS

In a sharp rebuke of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, Caribbean-American lawmakers have condemned the decision to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals.

The co-chairs of the House Haiti Caucus — Jamaican-American Congresswoman Yvette Clarke and Haitian-American Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, alongside Massachusetts rep. Ayanna Pressley — issued a statement referring to the policy reversal as “shameful.”

The lawmakers said: “With Haiti continuing to grapple with unspeakable violence and a horrific humanitarian, political, and economic crisis, this is a shameful decision that could be a death sentence for more than 500,000 Haitian nationals living in the United States.”

They added: “Haitians who have lived in the United States for up to 15 years, raised children, started businesses, and contributed to their communities are at risk of deportation for no reason other than being Haitian. We should be doing everything possible to save lives and bring stability and safety to Haiti—not throwing vulnerable people in harm’s way. We urge the Trump Administration to immediately reverse this cruel and callous decision.”

The policy reversal was announced last Thursday when Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem overturned the Biden administration’s decision to extend Haiti’s TPS designation by 18 months. As a result, TPS protections for Haitian nationals will end on August 3, 2025, unless further extended.

This move aligns with former President Donald Trump’s broader immigration agenda, which seeks to dismantle programs he views as encouraging unlawful migration. TPS, a humanitarian measure, provides temporary relief from deportation to nationals from countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary crises. Haiti was first designated for TPS in 2010 following a catastrophic earthquake, and the program has since expanded to cover over 520,000 Haitians.

In August 2024, then-President Joe Biden extended TPS for Haiti to February 3, 2026, citing worsening conditions in the Caribbean nation. However, the Trump administration has argued that the extension was politically motivated. A Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman defended the decision to end TPS for Haiti, stating:

“Biden and Mayorkas attempted to tie the hands of the Trump administration by extending Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status by 18 months—far longer than justified or necessary. We are returning integrity to the TPS system, which has been abused and exploited by illegal aliens for decades. President Trump and Secretary Noem are returning TPS to its original status: temporary.”

With Haiti continuing to face violence, political turmoil, and economic instability, immigration advocates and lawmakers warn that ending TPS will place thousands of families at risk. The debate over the future of Haitian nationals in the U.S. is expected to intensify as the 2025 deadline approaches.