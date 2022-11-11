Caribbean American Black Lives Matter president wants more focus on ‘true sacrifices’ of veterans

The president of Caribbean American Black Lives Matter Brooklyn, Anthony Beckford, says more focus should be placed on the “true sacrifices” of veterans as America celebrates Veterans Day on Friday with a federal holiday.

“When it comes to celebrating Veterans Day, I can honestly say that I see more people focused on the sales and deals they receive due to the sacrifices of many,” said Beckford, the son of Jamaican immigrants, who served in the US Marine Corps.

“There is no focus on the true sacrifices, the mental health challenges, and the lack of resources and services for veterans once we come back home,” Beckford told the Caribbean Media Corporation.

The author, political consultant and community advocate said corporations need to stop distracting the people from the true meaning and reason for Veterans Day.

“I salute my fellow veterans and stand with them always,” said Beckford, the founder of the Brooklyn-based Save Our Youth Initiative, adding that the group’s sole purpose is “to engage with youth in underserved communities to minimize their chances of being involved in gun and gang violence, and to provide much-needed resources and services to them and their families”.

Beckford joined the US Marine Corps in 2001, a few months before the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the United States.

He said the military was something that he “looked forward to participating in since childhood.”

Beckford said he originally signed up as an amphibian assault gunner but was given the opportunity to become a cannon crewman due to the closing of his “first choice job.”

During his service, Beckford said he was awarded the US National Defense Ribbon.

Unfortunately, during his service, he was injured and is disabled, but he said his spirit to fight for the people continues.

Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, is observed annually on November 11 for honoring military veterans of the US Armed Forces. It coincides with other holidays, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which are celebrated in other countries that commemorate the anniversary of the end of World War I.

