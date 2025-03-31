Caribbean Diaspora News

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border
Cannon Corners Port of Entry
By Sheri-kae McLeod

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Cannon Corners border crossing arrested a Canadian citizen on March 27 for attempting to smuggle a woman from St. Vincent and the Grenadines into the United States by concealing her in a spare tire compartment.

During a routine inspection, CBP officers detected inconsistencies in the driver’s responses, prompting a more thorough search of the vehicle. Upon opening the trunk, officers discovered a 32-year-old woman from St. Vincent and the Grenadines hiding in the spare tire area. She was processed for removal and returned to Canada. The driver, a 42-year-old Canadian woman, was taken into custody.

“Our skilled CBP officers are familiar with all methods of human and contraband concealment,” said Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson. “I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe from those attempting to evade inspection.”

Following her arrest and processing, the Canadian woman was remanded to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where she awaits prosecution on alien smuggling charges.

​The basic statutory maximum penalty for alien smuggling and related conspiracies includes fines as specified under Title 18 of the U.S. Code, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

- Advertisement -

Authorities remind the public that criminal charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

 

More Stories

Senator Audrey Marks

US government hails Senator Audrey Marks for strengthening Jamaica relations

The United States government has praised former Jamaican Ambassador to the United States and former Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS),...
Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

Guyanese activist Melly Mel granted bail following ICE arrest

Guyanese social media activist Melissa Atwell-Holder, widely known as Melly Mel, has been granted bail after her arrest by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Caribbean nationals among over 300 immigrants arrested by ICE in Massachusetts

Caribbean nationals among over 300 immigrants arrested by ICE in Massachusetts

Scores of Caribbean nationals were among the 370 illegal immigrants apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal law enforcement partners during...
Grandfather of Harlem Robert Panton

Grandfather of Harlem Robert Panton faces deportation to Jamaica

A Jamaican-born Harlem resident who has lived in the United States for more than 50 years was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement...
Guyanese Influencer Remains In ICE Custody In Louisiana

Over $38K raised for Guyanese Melly Mel’ ahead of immigration hearing 

Over $38,000 has been raised to support the legal defense of Melissa 'Melly Mel' Atwell, a Guyana-born social network activist who is scheduled to...
Jamaicans in the diaspora choosing to return home

Data shows more Jamaicans in the diaspora choosing to return home

An increasing number of Jamaicans living abroad are choosing to return home, according to the latest data from the Jamaica Customs Department. Provisional figures...
Appeals court reinstates portions of Florida election law immigrant voting

New York court blocks immigrant voting law, impacting Caribbean diaspora

New York’s highest court has ruled that a 2021 law allowing some legal permanent residents to vote in local elections is unconstitutional, marking a...
Mia Love

Former Haitian-American Congresswoman Mia Love dies at 49

Former U.S. Representative Mia Love of Utah, a Haitian-American trailblazer who became the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, died on Sunday at...
mass deportation legal status

US ends legal staus for over 500,000 Cuban, Haitian, and other migrants

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Friday that it is revoking humanitarian parole (or legal staus) for approximately 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans,...
Childhood Tragedy Inspired My Passion for Education, Says Jamaican-Born Entrepreneur

Tragedy fuels Jamaican entrepreneur Jenniffer Brown’s passion for education

For Jamaican-born entrepreneur Jenniffer Brown, a childhood tragedy became the catalyst for a lifelong commitment to education. As the current President of the Westwood...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

St. Catherine labourer wins J$245 million Super Lotto jackpot

Skip to content