Canadian arrested for smuggling St. Vincent woman at US border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Cannon Corners border crossing arrested a Canadian citizen on March 27 for attempting to smuggle a woman from St. Vincent and the Grenadines into the United States by concealing her in a spare tire compartment.

During a routine inspection, CBP officers detected inconsistencies in the driver’s responses, prompting a more thorough search of the vehicle. Upon opening the trunk, officers discovered a 32-year-old woman from St. Vincent and the Grenadines hiding in the spare tire area. She was processed for removal and returned to Canada. The driver, a 42-year-old Canadian woman, was taken into custody.

“Our skilled CBP officers are familiar with all methods of human and contraband concealment,” said Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson. “I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe from those attempting to evade inspection.”

Following her arrest and processing, the Canadian woman was remanded to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Jail, where she awaits prosecution on alien smuggling charges.

​The basic statutory maximum penalty for alien smuggling and related conspiracies includes fines as specified under Title 18 of the U.S. Code, imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both.

Authorities remind the public that criminal charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.