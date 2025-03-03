Bronx attorney jailed for immigration fraud targeting Caribbean immigrants

Caribbean Diaspora News

By Sheri-kae McLeod

Former immigration attorney Kofi Amankwaa has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for orchestrating a multi-year immigration fraud scheme that preyed on vulnerable immigrants, including many from the Caribbean community.

Amankwaa, who was based in the Bronx, filed fraudulent immigration documents under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) without his clients’ knowledge, charging them between $3,000 and $6,000 for services that ultimately jeopardized their legal status in the United States.

Amankwaa pleaded guilty in September 2024 and was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla. In addition to his prison term, Amankwaa was ordered to forfeit $13,389,000 and pay $16,503,425 in restitution to his victims. His actions exploited VAWA, a law designed to help noncitizen victims of domestic abuse secure lawful permanent residency.

“Kofi Amankwaa made a mockery of the U.S. immigration system and VAWA,” said Matthew Podolsky, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York. “He pocketed thousands of dollars from each client he victimized.”

Amankwaa’s fraudulent actions have left many Caribbean immigrants in legal limbo. By falsely alleging that his clients were victims of abuse by U.S. citizen children, he filed Form I-360 VAWA Petitions without their knowledge. These false claims not only resulted in the denial of many immigration applications but also risked permanent bars on re-entry and future immigration benefits for his victims. Many immigrants trusted Amankwaa due to his professional status and paid substantial fees, only to find themselves facing deportation or permanent bans from the U.S.

For Caribbean immigrants, who often rely on community connections and trusted legal advisors for immigration services, Amankwaa’s actions represent a profound betrayal of trust. Many affected individuals are now seeking legal advice to rectify their immigration status, often at additional financial and emotional cost.

How immigrants can protect themselves from fraud

Immigrants can take several steps to avoid becoming victims of immigration fraud:

  1. Verify Attorney Credentials: Confirm that your attorney is licensed and in good standing by checking with the State Bar Association. Be cautious if an attorney’s license has been suspended or revoked.
  2. Request Copies of All Documents: Always ask for and retain copies of every form submitted on your behalf, and ensure you understand what you’re signing. Legitimate attorneys will explain documents in detail.
  3. Be Cautious of “Too Good to Be True” Promises: Avoid attorneys who promise guaranteed results or seem too eager to file petitions without understanding your case thoroughly.
  4. Seek a Second Opinion: If you suspect fraud or feel uncomfortable with your attorney’s advice, seek a second opinion from a reputable immigration lawyer or a non-profit legal service.
  5. Report Suspicious Activities: If you suspect fraud, report it to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) or the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

If you believe you are a victim of VAWA fraud by Amankwaa, you may be entitled to restitution. Victims are encouraged to contact [email protected] for further information.

