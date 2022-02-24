Aspen Challenge Returns to Miami, Empowering Students to Drive Change in their Communities

The Aspen Challenge, a program of the Aspen Institute founded with the Bezos Family Foundation, is partnering with Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) to empower students from nineteen high schools across Miami.

The Aspen Challenge 2022 will kick off with a daylong youth leadership development forum on Thursday, February 24. Teams of students and educators from 19 high schools from M-DCPS will hear from leaders pioneering change to current pressing issues.

Expert Challengers include Diana Chao, presenting on mental health, Ken Furton, presenting on designing the school of the 21st century, Joe Zubi, presenting on poverty alleviation, Marsha Frith, presenting on cyberbullying, and Yoca Arditi-Rocha, presenting on the environment. Each Challenger is charged to deliver a fifteen-minute pitch outlining their topic, which culminates in a direct call-to-action for the young people to solve.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will also address students about the importance of civic engagement and being active members of one’s community.

After the Challenge Forum on February 24, teams have eight weeks to create innovative solutions to the challenges, implementing their projects in their chosen communities. On April 21, teams will reconvene to present their solutions to a panel of judges during the program-culminating in-person Solution Showcase. One winning team will be chosen as the Grand Prize winner of Aspen Challenge: Miami 2022 and flown to Aspen, Colorado, to present their community solution at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June. Other awards will include scholarships, technology, and other items to be announced.

“Aspen Challenge is thrilled and honored to be back in Miami surrounded by a cohort of incredible young changemakers for year two of the program,” Katie Fitzgerald, Managing Director of the Aspen Challenge, said.

“We were blown away by the virtual projects that the young people at M-DCPS implemented in their communities last year, and we cannot wait to see 19 more mini-revolutions led by Miami’s youth now that we are back to in-person events.”

”Our school district is proud to partner with the Aspen Institute and the Bezos Family Foundation to implement the Aspen Challenge,” Dr. Jose L. Dotres, Superintendent of M-DCPS, stated. “Providing students with opportunities to elevate their voices and help address some of the most complex issues in our society makes their learning more relevant. What they learn through the Challenge will help them succeed in college, career, and life.”

The Aspen Challenge: Miami Challenge Forum will take place on Thursday, February 24, during the event at Miami-Dade College. Throughout the all-day event, 19 teams—which consist of eight students and two teachers who act as coaches—will hear from a wide range of leaders.

The five challenges being presented were chosen after the Aspen Institute hosted two focus groups of high school students enrolled in M-DCPS, where young people spoke of the issues they feel are most pertinent to their everyday lives. For complete information on the event, including the day’s agenda, please visit www.aspenchallengemiami.org.