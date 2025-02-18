American Friends of Jamaica facilitates US$150,000 healthcare donation in Western Jamaica

The American Friends of Jamaica, Inc. (AFJ) has facilitated a substantial donation of US$150,000 from philanthropists Danny and Paula Wegman to support healthcare initiatives in Western Jamaica.

The contribution, along with additional funding from several major donors, has been directed toward improving the diagnosis and treatment of vision loss and blindness across four parishes.

The donation was used to purchase essential medical equipment, including retinal cameras and a laser machine, as well as to fund specialized training for healthcare professionals. The equipment will enhance services at four Diabetic Retinopathy sites: Cornwall Regional Hospital in St. James, where the laser equipment has been installed; Falmouth Health Clinic in Trelawny, which received a computer, camera, and desk; Savanna-La-Mar Clinic in Westmoreland, which now has a computer and camera; and Lucea Health Centre in Hanover, which will also be equipped with a computer and camera. Additionally, a portable unit will be operated by the St. James Health Department.

An unveiling ceremony was held at Cornwall Regional Hospital on Sunday, February 16, 2025, to officially present the donation to the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA). Attendees included Danny and Paula Wegman, AFJ President Wendy Hart, AFJ Executive Director Caron Chung, and several healthcare professionals, including Dr. Delroy Fray, Dr. Dianne Campbell-Stennett, Dr. Amoy Ramsay, and Dr. Beverley Wright.

“The AFJ has been a longtime partner with ‘We Care for Cornwall Regional,’ and Paula has been a committed member of We Care, so it was a natural fit for us to identify a signature project to honor their very generous donation and inspire additional support,” said Wendy Hart, President of American Friends of Jamaica.

The AFJ expressed deep gratitude for the partnership with the Western Regional Health Authority and the Wegmans, emphasizing the importance of this initiative in addressing a critical healthcare need. This collaboration, which integrates philanthropic support, cutting-edge medical technology, and professional training, is expected to significantly improve early detection and treatment of Diabetic Retinopathy in Jamaica.