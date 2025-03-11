AFUWI announces honorees for 2025 “The Legacy Continues” scholarship gala

The American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) has announced the distinguished honorees for its 28th Annual “The Legacy Continues” Scholarship Awards Fundraising Gala.

The event, set for Friday, April 4, 2025, at 583 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, will recognize individuals and organizations whose contributions have made a profound impact on the Caribbean, the United States, and beyond.

Leading the list of honorees is William Mahfood, Chairman of the WISYNCO Group, who will receive the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Global Business Leadership and Philanthropy. Mahfood, who began his career as a warehouse supervisor, has played a pivotal role in shaping WISYNCO’s market reach and distribution strategies. Under his leadership, the company became the largest publicly listed entity on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. Additionally, the WISYNCO Group will receive the AFUWI Corporate Award for its commitment to corporate responsibility and business excellence.

Another honoree is Cedric Gayle, Esq., who will receive the Pelican Award, a recognition given to outstanding University of the West Indies (UWI) alumni in the New York Diaspora. A respected attorney and community leader, Gayle has been instrumental in strengthening alumni engagement through his role as a founding member of the UWI New York alumni chapter.

Althea Brown, Managing Director, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of LPL Financial, will be honored with the Vice Chancellor’s Achievement Award for her contributions to legal and financial advisory services. A proud Jamaican, Brown’s leadership at LPL Financial Holdings Inc., which oversees nearly $1 trillion in assets, has solidified her reputation in the financial industry.

Among the 2025 honorees is Olympic gold medalist Thea LaFond Gadson, who will receive the Salute to Caribbean Gold Award. The Dominica-born athlete made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning the women’s triple jump, marking the first-ever Olympic gold for her home country. Her achievement has inspired pride throughout the Caribbean.

Rounding out the list is the management and staff of Half Moon Hotel, who will be presented with the Pinnacle Award for Excellence in Global Hospitality Services. Located in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Half Moon is renowned for its world-class service, earning accolades from Condé Nast Traveler, Forbes Travel Guide, and Travel & Leisure. Beyond hospitality, the team actively supports Cornwall Regional Hospital, SOS Children’s Village, and scholarship programs for underprivileged students.

The AFUWI Awards Gala serves as a key fundraising event to provide scholarships for UWI students in need. Over the years, the foundation has awarded approximately 650 scholarships and bursaries, empowering young minds through education.

Members of the public are encouraged to support this vital initiative. Tickets and tables for the gala are available at www.afuwi.org. As part of a Women’s History Month special, tickets are available for $500 until March 14.