CNWTalkUp: What Do You Think Attracts So Many Immigrants to the South Florida Region?

There has been a significant increase in the number of Caribbean-Americans migrating to the South Florida region, and in particular, to Broward County. That’s according to data released from the 2020 census.

The data reveals that Broward County is a majority-minority county- meaning the majority of the population identifies outside of the ‘White’ demographic.

The largest minority group in Broward County is now Hispanic, but the Black population has also increased by 15 percent, when compared to the 2010 census, according to Broward County Mayor Steve Geller. He said the reason for that increase is the large number of Caribbean nationals that have migrated to the state, particularly to the South Florida region. Given the increase in immigrants to Broward and other areas of South Florida in recent years, we asked readers what they think attracts immigrants to South Florida. Here are the responses:

Brittany Johnson – Work has always been the great magnet attracting migrants to the South Florida region. Historically, immigrants tackled jobs that native-born Americans avoided, such as digging canals, building railroads, or working in steel mills and garment factories. My parents are immigrants from Haiti and found a home away from home here because the job opportunity was greater here than in any other state at the time.

Karen Douglass – As a realtor for the tri-county, Florida’s popularity as a relocation destination is aided by lower housing costs than other states, depending on where you are coming from and whether you’re in the market to rent an apartment or buy a home. Those moving to The Sunshine State get a deal on homeownership, paying less than 1% for property taxes while other popular states pay more than 2%. Florida’s no income tax status is also a big attraction for those moving out of states that tax individuals on income. Florida is one of only nine states in the U.S. with no income tax.

Abigail Francis: My dad sent me up here from Jamaica to live with my aunt so that I can get a nursing job when I graduate from college. They thought that was the best decision since not all my credits would have transferred from Jamaica if I stayed there to get my degree. Overall, I don’t think the education system is better here I just feel as though the job opportunities out of college are greater and easier to attain.

Rasheed Likam – It’s one of 7 states that do not collect individual income tax and its part of the Florida Constitution so highly unlikely that this benefit will change in the foreseeable future. Can you imagine not having to pay individual income tax? That’s a huge draw for anyone moving to Florida.

Odain Beckford – As South Florida is such a popular destination for British expats and migrants, there is a whole industry set up to make the transition as easy as possible. So no matter whether it’s buying property, finding a job or shipping your belongings to South Florida, the move here from essentially anywhere in the Caribbean is feasible and manageable. From amazing culture and climate to the economy, architecture and property it’s a seriously attractive proposition for anyone who fancies living in a vibrant, forward-thinking state.

The Charleston’s – The attractive stance on income tax, the great education and the affordable housing all cement Florida as one of the go-to places for anyone with ambition and drive. There’s something for everyone here!