West Indies cricketer John Campbell hit with four-year ban

West Indies left-hander John Campbell has been slapped with a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation, according news Reuters news report.

Reuters said the decision was reached on Friday by a Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) three-member independent panel.

There has been no formal announcement, however.

Campbell, a 29-year-old Jamaican, who has played 20 Tests and six One-Day Internationals had been charged earlier this year for “evading, refusing or failing to submit to sample collection.”

The ban has been backdated to start from May 10 – the date of the notification of the violation.

“The panel is persuaded to a comfortable degree of satisfaction that the athlete committed an anti-doping rule violation, namely breach of JADCO rule 2.3,” read the decision, part of which was seen by Reuters.

“The panel does not find, on the evidence presented, that the athlete’s anti-doping violation was not intentional.

“In the circumstances of this case, the athlete is ineligible for a period of four years.”

Such a ban could spell the end of Campbell’s career, especially with the opener yet to really consolidate his place in the Test squad.

His last outing for the Caribbean side came last June against Bangladesh, but it was only his fifth Test after returning from a year-long spell on the sidelines due to poor form.

In 10 Test innings this year, Campbell has managed just one fifty while averaging 35 – above his career average of 26.

CMC