Vybz Kartel’s Attorney Isat Buchanan found guilty of professional misconduct

Isat Buchanan, a Jamaican attorney at law, has been found guilty of professional misconduct by the General Legal Council’s (GLC) disciplinary committee.

Following remarks made by Buchanan in November 2020 regarding the Director of Public Prosecutions, Paula Llewellyn’s office handling of the case involving popular imprisoned entertainer Vybz Kartel, Llewellyn had brought the matter before the GLC.

The panel determined that Buchanan violated Canon 1b of the Legal Profession (Canons of Professional Ethics) Rules, according to attorney Andre Earle, who is defending the Director of Public Prosecutions Paula Llewellyn.

The section states that an attorney must always uphold the honor and dignity of the profession and refrain from actions that might damage the reputation of the profession of which he is a member.

Buchanan, one of Vybz Kartel’s lawyers had argued that the DPP’s office had violated his client’s constitutional rights in how the case was handled.

However, the DPP argued that Buchanan mischaracterized events.

She accused him of engaging in “scurrilous,” “irresponsibly,” “outrageous,” and “reckless” behaviour, and also said her office believes his actions violated the canons of the legal profession.

According to attorney Andre Earle, a sanction hearing has been scheduled for October 22.