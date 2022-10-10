US Government urges citizens to avoid travelling to Jamaica

The US government has issued a level-three travel advisory, urging US citizens to avoid travelling to Jamaica due to the island’s high level of crime.

Months after it issued a travel advisory warning Americans to reconsider travel to Jamaica, the U.S Department of State last week outlined a list of places to avoid in the country.

They are Clarendon, Hanover, Kingston and St. Andrew and the city of Montego Bay. Several sections of the Corporate Area are no-go places including Cassava Piece, downtown Kingston, and August Town.

For Clarendon, they warn that only the toll highway should be used. Other parishes included are St. Ann, St. Catherine, Westmoreland, and the entire St. James.

The US encourages its citizens to avoid Steer Town in St. Ann as well as Spanish Town and Central Village in St. Catherine.

For St. James, Cambridge should be avoided, as well as Spring Mount and Johns Hall as well as Russia and Whitehouse in Westmoreland.

Violent crimes, such as home invasions, armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, are common in Jamaica, according to the US State Department.

“Sexual assaults occur frequently, including at all-inclusive resorts. Local police lack the resources to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents. Emergency services vary throughout the island, and response times may vary from US standards,” the State Department said.

It further said the homicide rate has been among the highest in the western hemisphere. As a result, US government personnel are restricted from travelling to the areas listed.

The US Department of State has issued travel advisories for more than 100 countries in the last week.

There are four levels of travel advisories. Countries are classified into these categories based on the risks they pose to visitors.

The levels are:

Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions: This is the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk.

Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution: Be aware of heightened risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travellers in these areas in the Travel Advisory.

Level 3 – Reconsider Travel: Avoid travel due to serious risks to safety and security. The Department of State provides additional advice for travellers in these areas in the Travel Advisory.

Level 4 – Do Not Travel: This is the highest advisory level due to greater likelihood of life-threatening risks. During an emergency, the U.S. government may have very limited ability to provide assistance. The Department of State advises that U.S. citizens not travel to the country or leave as soon as it is safe to do so. The Department of State provides additional advice for travellers in these areas in the Travel Advisory.