Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker

A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May.

On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister.

The Jamaican’s assailants are said to have startled him and shot him in the neck and right leg.

- Advertisement -

He died later in the hospital.

Richard Barrett, 34, and Irene Brown, 31 were arrested on Thursday, after members of the Regional Task Force spotted them driving in a car on Southbound FDR drive.

According to media accounts, they were then charged with second-degree murder, with Barrett also being accused of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both are reportedly “acquaintances” of Davy.

Davy, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal security officer, was assigned to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. He spent 17 years with the TSA.

The reason for Davy’s death is unknown.