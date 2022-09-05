fbpx
spot_img
CommunityFeatured

Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker

Two charged with murder of Jamaican-born TSA worker in Brooklyn
By Micaiah Morgan

A man and woman have been charged for the murder of 45-year-old Jamaican-born TSA worker, Donavan Davy in East Flatbush, Brooklyn in May.

On Sunday, May 22, Davy was walking to his mother’s house in Brooklyn’s  East Flatbush neighborhood while talking on the phone with his sister.

The Jamaican’s assailants are said to have startled him and shot him in the neck and right leg.

- Advertisement -

He died later in the hospital.

Richard Barrett, 34, and Irene Brown, 31 were arrested on Thursday, after members of the Regional Task Force spotted them driving in a car on Southbound FDR drive.

According to media accounts, they were then charged with second-degree murder, with Barrett also being accused of criminal possession of a weapon.

Both are reportedly “acquaintances” of Davy.

Davy, a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) federal security officer, was assigned to John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. He spent 17 years with the TSA.

The reason for Davy’s death is unknown.

 

 

 

Previous articleBahamas Police investigating murder of Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart
Next articleLeon Bailey rescues point, Antonio goal in vain, Toney bags hat-trick

Other Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

About us

CNW Network is South Florida’s number one Caribbean news network that comprises of CaribbeanNationalWeekly.com, National Weekly newspaper and CNW TV. Embedded in the community for over 20 years, we have established ourselves as Florida’s primary access to the Caribbean community.

Company

Subscribe

© 2022 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Leon Bailey rescues point, Antonio goal in vain, Toney bags hat-trick

Leon Bailey rescues point, Antonio goal in vain, Toney bags hat-trick

Click here to view
Skip to content